High Demand for Stable Power Supply in Electronics Leading to Extensive Use of Supercapacitors

Rockville , Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per this new research published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global supercapacitor market stands at US$ 2.02 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for supercapacitors is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2033. Growing demand for supercapacitors in the automotive sector is projected to generate lucrative opportunities for market players over the coming years.

High power density, fast charging function, and long shelf life of supercapacitors are estimated to bolster their demand. Rising demand for renewable energy systems along with favorable government regulations are projected to bolster market growth. A supercapacitor is an advanced technology used for multiple energy storage systems that provide more efficient power density compared to batteries.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 8.1 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 14.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global supercapacitor market was valued at US$ 1.75 billion in 2022.

Worldwide demand for supercapacitors stands at a market value of US$ 2.02 billion in 2023.

Sales of supercapacitors are projected to surge at a CAGR of 14.9% through 2033.

The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 8.1 billion by 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Global demand for hybrid capacitors is forecasted to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.4% through 2033.

“Rising demand for supercapacitors is attributed to their increasing use in hybrid vehicles and for stable power supply in electronic devices such as laptops, GPS, etc.,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Consumption of Electricity Driving Supercapacitor Demand

At present, rising consumption of electricity around the world is boosting the demand for supercapacitors to tackle power failure instances. Growing demand for effective devices to supply and transmit electricity across different industries is contributing to the growth of the market.

Increasing environmental concerns across geographies are stimulating government authorities from various countries to impose stringent regulations to minimize carbon emissions. This is leading to the adoption of renewable energy sources, including wind and solar power, which is predicted to increase sales of supercapacitors over the projected period.

Use of Supercapacitors in Automotive Sector

Supercapacitors are widely employed in the automotive sector to improve fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. They offer additional power to electrical systems in case of battery depletion. Increasing inclination toward hybrid and electric vehicles is also positively influencing market opportunities.

Key Market Players

Maxwell Technologies,

CAP-XX,

KEMET Corporation,

Eaton,

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,

AVX Corporation,

Nippon Chemi-On,

Panasonic Corporation,

Blue Solutions,

LOXUS Inc.,

FastCAP Ultracapacitors Corporation,

LS Mtron,

Tecate Group,

VINATech Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In August 2022, Kyocera AXA released its pouch-style product line of supercapacitors, which can be utilized by end users as a popular stand-alone power source for different types of systems. They can also take the place of batteries in certain cases.

In 2019, Tesla purchased Maxwell Technology but sold the same brand and supercapacitor technology after two years in July 2021.

Country-wise Insights:

How is the Supercapacitors Market in the United States Changing?

“Demand for supercapacitors is rising as renewable energy becomes more important.”

In North America, sales of supercapacitors are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12%. According to estimates, the region’s largest market is the United States. It is projected that growing use of renewable energy in the US will present profitable prospects for supercapacitor suppliers.

The United States installed 29 gigawatts of renewable energy in 2020, according to a March 2020 announcement from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Over 80% of this figure was from 2019. 115 gigawatts of solar energy and 14 gigawatts of wind energy were among these renewable energy sources.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the supercapacitor market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (electrical double layer capacitors, pseudo-capacitors, hybrid) and end use (automotive & transportation, industrial, energy & power, electronics, military & defense, aerospace & aviation), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

