Superconductor Technologies Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq: SCON) intends to release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. STI will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss its results. Participating in the call will be Jeff Quiram, president and chief executive officer, and Bill Buchanan, vice president and chief financial officer.

To listen to the call live, please dial 1-866-548-4713 at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference. International participants may dial 1-323-794-2093. The conference ID is 1233333. The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website . A telephone replay will be available until midnight ET on November 19th by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering pass code 1233333. A replay will also be available at the web address above.

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Its Conductus® superconducting wire platform offers high performance, cost-effective and scalable superconducting wire. With 100 times the current carrying capacity of conventional copper and aluminum, superconducting wire offers zero resistance with extreme high current density. This provides a significant benefit for electric power transmission and also enables much smaller or more powerful magnets for motors, generators, energy storage and medical equipment. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SCON.” For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com .

