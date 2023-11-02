With Premium Specification & Exclusive Features

Yamaha Announces All-New MT-09 SP Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is proud to unveil the ultimate high-performance Hyper Naked middleweight, the all-new 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP. Along with the same extensive list of upgrades seen on the class-leading MT-09, the new MT-09 SP takes the exceptional platform even further with a higher level of specification including upgraded suspension and brakes, track-focused technology and electronics, plus exclusive SP color scheme and finish for an unmatched Dark Side experience.

A Decade of the Dark Side of Japan The heart of the new 2024 MT-09 SP remains Yamaha’s world-renowned 890cc DOHC CP3 engine, providing high-revving power, instant torque and a unique crossplane Triple soundtrack unlike anything else on the street, further enhanced through the addition of Acoustic Amplifier Grilles located on top of the newly designed fuel tank. The potent CP3 is housed in a lightweight, compact controlled fill (CF) aluminum frame, contributing to the bike’s predictable handling and razor-sharp agility. Adding confidence and control is Yamaha’s advanced electronics suite, which includes a four-mode Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS), front wheel Lift Control System (LIF), two-mode Brake Control System (BC), a new Back Slip Regulator (BSR) and SP-exclusive Engine Brake Management (EBM).

Exclusive R1M-Inspired SP Colors & Finish Along with its aggressive next-generation MT styling, SP specification raises the bar with a striking and distinctive R1M-inspired colorway. Also featured is the SP’s hallmark polished and clear coated aluminum swingarm, making the new MT-09 SP’s exclusivity and special status immediately recognizable at a glance.

New Brembo® Stylema Front Brake Calipers New for 2024, the MT-09 SP now boasts premium-spec Brembo® Stylema monoblock calipers paired with a Brembo® radial master cylinder for the ultimate stopping power. The Stylema calipers feature a slimmer piston and brake pad area compared to conventional calipers, as well as being lighter, more rigid and offering enhanced control. In addition, larger-diameter pistons create more braking force, allowing MT-09 SP riders to experience a new level in braking performance.

Premium Fully Adjustable Suspension Premium SP-exclusive suspension brings Supersport-level handling and precision to the Hyper Naked class. Top-spec KYB® forks and Öhlins® rear shock feature a higher spring rate offering outstanding stability during spirited riding. The DLC-coated, 41mm KYB® forks offer full adjustability for preload, rebound, and high- and low-speed compression damping, allowing SP riders to fine-tune set-up to suit a variety of situations. Completing the MT-09 SP’s high-end suspension package, the Öhlins® shock is also fully adjustable, and comes equipped with a remote preload adjuster enabling quick and easy changes.

SP-Exclusive Track-Focused YRC Settings MT-09 owners can customize their riding experience via new Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings, which allow the selection of engine power characteristics and electronic intervention levels. In addition to factory and custom setting available on the standard MT-09, SP specification adds four exclusive TRACK modes allowing for more specialized track settings including the option of choosing between two Engine Brake Management settings and the ability to turn rear ABS off. The on-track riding experience is further enhanced by a dedicated SP-exclusive TRACK theme for the MT-09 SP’s new five-inch full-color TFT display featuring a prominent lap timer.

New Smart Key System Taking the next step in technological advancement, the 2024 MT-09 SP becomes the first Hyper Naked to incorporate Yamaha’s Smart Key System. When the smart key is within a specified range of the motorcycle, such as in your pocket, the engine can be started by turning a newly designed switch. The new system also features a lock and unlock function for the fuel tank cap for added convenience.

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following up the announcement of the exciting all-new 2024 MT-09, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is proud to unveil the ultimate high-performance Hyper Naked middleweight, the all-new 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP. Along with the same extensive list of upgrades seen on the class-leading MT-09, the new MT-09 SP takes the exceptional platform even further with a higher level of specification including upgraded suspension and brakes, track-focused technology and electronics, plus exclusive SP color scheme and finish for an unmatched Dark Side experience.

A Decade of the Dark Side of Japan

The introduction of the MT-09 marked a step away from conventional Japanese motorcycle design and introduced a bold, abstract new direction for Yamaha inspired by the unique urban motorcycle sub-culture found on the streets of Japan’s largest cities. Signifying an exciting new era, the MT-09 featured aggressive styling, a chassis designed for light, agile handling and a torque-laden CP3 engine to stimulate the senses. Stripped of unnecessary bodywork, packed neatly into a compact aluminum frame and equipped with Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), the MT was the perfect blend of high performance, cutting-edge technology and purposeful functionality. The Dark Side of Japan was unleashed upon the world.

The heart of the new 2024 MT-09 SP remains Yamaha’s world-renowned 890cc DOHC CP3 engine, providing high-revving power, instant torque and a unique crossplane Triple soundtrack unlike anything else on the street, further enhanced through the addition of Acoustic Amplifier Grilles located on top of the newly designed fuel tank. The potent CP3 is housed in a lightweight, compact controlled fill (CF) aluminum frame, contributing to the bike’s predictable handling and razor-sharp agility. Adding confidence and control is Yamaha’s advanced electronics suite, which includes a four-mode Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS), front wheel Lift Control System (LIF), two-mode Brake Control System (BC), a new Back Slip Regulator (BSR) and SP-exclusive Engine Brake Management (EBM).

Finally, expanding on this winning MT-09 formula, a number of additional SP-exclusive features provide committed enthusiasts with the highest level of specification, resulting in the most advanced, most capable motorcycle in its class.

Exclusive R1M-Inspired SP Colors & Finish

Along with its aggressive next-generation MT styling, SP specification raises the bar with a striking and distinctive R1M-inspired colorway. Also featured is the SP’s hallmark polished and clear coated aluminum swingarm, making the new MT-09 SP’s exclusivity and special status immediately recognizable at a glance.

New Brembo® Stylema Front Brake Calipers

New for 2024, the MT-09 SP now boasts premium-spec Brembo® Stylema monoblock calipers paired with a Brembo® radial master cylinder for the ultimate stopping power. The Stylema calipers feature a slimmer piston and brake pad area compared to conventional calipers, as well as being lighter, more rigid and offering enhanced control. In addition, larger-diameter pistons create more braking force, allowing MT-09 SP riders to experience a new level in braking performance.

Premium Fully Adjustable Suspension

Premium SP-exclusive suspension brings Supersport-level handling and precision to the Hyper Naked class. Top-spec KYB® forks and Öhlins® rear shock feature a higher spring rate offering outstanding stability during spirited riding. The DLC-coated, 41mm KYB® forks offer full adjustability for preload, rebound, and high- and low-speed compression damping, allowing SP riders to fine-tune set-up to suit a variety of situations. Completing the MT-09 SP’s high-end suspension package, the Öhlins® shock is also fully adjustable, and comes equipped with a remote preload adjuster enabling quick and easy changes.

SP-Exclusive Track-Focused YRC Settings

MT-09 owners can customize their riding experience via new Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings, which allow the selection of engine power characteristics and electronic intervention levels. In addition to factory and custom settings available on the standard MT-09, SP specification adds four exclusive TRACK modes allowing for more specialized track settings including the option of choosing between two Engine Brake Management settings and the ability to turn rear ABS off. The on-track riding experience is further enhanced by a dedicated SP-exclusive TRACK theme for the MT-09 SP’s new five-inch full-color TFT display featuring a prominent lap timer.

New Smart Key System

Taking the next step in technological advancement, the 2024 MT-09 SP becomes the first Hyper Naked to incorporate Yamaha’s Smart Key System. When the smart key is within a specified range of the motorcycle, such as in your pocket, the engine can be started by turning a newly designed switch. The new system also features a lock and unlock function for the fuel tank cap for added convenience.

2024 MT-09 SP-Specific Features

R1M-inspired colors and premium finish

Polished and clear coated aluminum swingarm

Premium Brembo® Stylema calipers

Four customizable TRACK Yamaha Ride Control modes including option to turn rear-wheel ABS off

New two-mode Engine Brake Management (EBM) System

Exclusive TRACK display theme for the new, larger five-inch full-color TFT dash

Fully adjustable, DLC-coated, 41mm KYB® front forks

Fully adjustable Öhlins® rear shock

Smart Key System with unique starter switch and fuel cap design

2024 MT-09 / MT-09 SP Shared Features

Sharper, more compact looks including re-designed bi-functional LED headlight, fuel tank and tail section

More engaged ergonomics including separated seat unit and two-position adjustable handlebar and footpegs

Larger five-inch full color TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation

Customizable riding experience via Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings

Redesigned intake with Acoustic Amplifier Grilles

Latest 890cc, three-cylinder, four-valve DOHC liquid-cooled, CP3 engine

Six-axis IMU with full suite of lean sensitive rider aids

New Back Slip Regulator

Lightweight controlled fill aluminum die-cast frame

Lightweight SpinForged wheels

New third-generation quickshifter

New Brembo® radial master cylinder

Cruise control

New self-canceling turn signals

Adjustable brake and clutch levers

New under-seat USB Type C socket

New Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 tires

Colors, Availability & Price

The new 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP will be available in the SP-exclusive Liquid Metal/Raven color scheme, arriving to dealers in late spring 2024 for $12,299 MSRP.

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete Hyper Naked lineup, as well as other Yamaha products at:

www.yamahamotorsports.com .

Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at: www.yamaha-motor.com/shop .

For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit: www.yamahamotorsports.com .

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media site:

#Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa

www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa

www.twitter.com/yamahamotorusa

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA , (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gerrad Capley – Street Motorcycle Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Gerrad_Capley@yamaha-motor.com

(714) 713-1465

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a464d320-c710-4fb9-b0f8-e35b8f297d2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/824c0d72-2394-4db1-bf4f-90a6e1695c40

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cf2f988-f2c7-4f1f-a5b8-10dec62c971a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6649b10-e81f-48bf-b436-c96a03b9b10e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b330cab2-5469-4316-ae30-f8304ffb0526

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3757c2da-1b04-4689-923c-b06e0a06776c