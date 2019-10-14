Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN; OTCQX: SPNV) (“Superior Energy” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone: Dial 888-317-6003 (International dial-in 412-317-6061) at least 10 minutes before the call and use entry number 5519413. A replay will be available through November 13, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 (International replay dial-in 412-317-0088) and using the access code 10134966. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Superior Energy’s website at www.superiorenergy.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

Superior Energy (NYSE: SPN; OTCQX: SPNV) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .

