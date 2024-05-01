HOUSTON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on May 6, 2024.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $37.9 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, with revenue of $208.6 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $44.6 million or $2.22 per diluted share, with revenue of $244.4 million, for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company utilized an indirect foreign mechanism known as a Blue Chip Swap (“BCS”) to remit approximately $4.3 million U.S. dollars from Argentina through the purchase and sale of BCS securities. This transaction resulted in a net loss of $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was $68.1 million and net cash provided by operating activities was $88.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, which helped drive Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) to $68.2 million, the highest level achieved for a fiscal quarter since the Company’s emergence from bankruptcy in 2021. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $85.3 million, net cash provided from operations of $47.0 million, and Free Cash Flow of $39.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Refer to pages 8, 11 and 12 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities and a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our first quarter results came in at the low end of expectations due in large part to the delay of key projects in our Well Services segment, most notably in our well control and completions services business units. Our expectation is that this activity will be realized over the remainder of 2024. Our leadership remains committed to creating value through free cash flow generation and shareholder return, both of which we realized in the first quarter with record post-emergence free cash flow for a fiscal quarter and the completion of an approximate $250 million special dividend to shareholders in March.”

First Quarter 2024 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 4% compared to revenue of $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was driven primarily by increases in our hydraulic workover business within our Well Services segment.

U.S. offshore revenue was $66.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 31% compared to revenue of $96.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. While the first quarter of 2024 saw declines across all service lines in both our Rental and Well Services segments, this change was primarily driven by our Well Services segment, due to a large deepwater project in our completion services business unit in the fourth quarter of 2023.

International revenue was $96.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7% compared to revenue of $103.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decline in Latin America land activity within our Well Services segment and premium drill pipe activity within our Rental segment.

First Quarter 2024 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $108.1 million, an 8% decrease compared to revenue of $117.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease is attributable to decreased revenue across all rental product service lines, which include our premium drill pipe, accommodations and bottom hole assemblies. Lower rental revenues were mainly attributable to a decline in our U.S. offshore market operations. Adjusted EBITDA was $63.0 million, a 10% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was 58%, a 1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Well Services segment revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $100.5 million, a 21% decrease compared to revenue of $126.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by declines in our completion services business unit in the U.S. offshore market. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $21.5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $31.2 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $295.6 million. As of March 31, 2024, our borrowing base, as defined in our credit agreement, was approximately $120.9 million, and we had $36.7 million in letters of credit outstanding which reduced the borrowing availability to $84.2 million. At March 31, 2024, we had no outstanding borrowings under our credit facility.

Total cash proceeds received during the first quarter of 2024 from the sale of non-core businesses and assets were $2.6 million compared to total cash proceeds received during the fourth quarter of 2023 of $6.4 million. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2024, we paid a special cash dividend totaling $250.4 million to our shareholders.

First quarter 2024 capital expenditures were $20.7 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2024 to be approximately $90 to $100 million. Approximately 90% of total 2024 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total estimated 2024 capital expenditures, approximately 65% is expected to be invested in the Rentals segment.

2024 Guidance

We expect the second quarter of 2024 revenue to come in at a range of $185 million to $205 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $50 million to $60 million.

In regard to full year 2024 guidance, we expect revenue to come in at a range of $780 million to $860 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $240 million to $290 million.

We are lowering both the upper end, and lower end of our full year guidance due to updated projections related to our rental activity in our U.S. land market, as a result of lower natural gas activity. We remain well positioned in this market should activity levels improve.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization, accretion and depletion, adjusted for other gains and losses, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 11 and 12 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Rentals $ 108,091 $ 117,816 $ 108,821 Well Services 100,543 126,609 111,316 Total revenues 208,634 244,425 220,137 Rentals 37,766 40,577 36,468 Well Services 68,873 85,230 81,253 Total cost of revenues 106,639 125,807 117,721 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,447 19,818 20,139 General and administrative expenses 34,975 33,403 30,990 Restructuring and transaction expenses – 1,311 1,983 Other gains, net (1,082 ) (1,125 ) (1,398 ) Income from operations 47,655 65,211 50,702 Other income (expense): Interest income, net 6,840 7,180 5,439 Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities – (7,736 ) – Other expense, net (1,813 ) (4,883 ) (2,152 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 52,682 59,772 53,989 Income tax expense (14,787 ) (15,126 ) (24,065 ) Net income from continuing operations 37,895 44,646 29,924 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax – 18 289 Net income $ 37,895 $ 44,664 $ 30,213 Income per share – basic and diluted Net income from continuing operations $ 1.88 $ 2.22 $ 1.49 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax – – 0.01 Net income $ 1.88 $ 2.22 $ 1.50 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 20,162 20,136 20,107 Diluted 20,180 20,177 20,131

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,845 $ 391,684 Accounts receivable, net 243,416 276,868 Inventory 69,095 74,995 Income taxes receivable 10,424 10,542 Prepaid expenses 20,562 18,614 Other current assets 7,194 7,922 Total current assets 588,536 780,625 Property, plant and equipment, net 308,280 294,960 Notes receivable 70,214 69,005 Restricted cash 57,711 85,444 Deferred tax assets 61,130 67,241 Other assets, net 42,304 43,718 Total assets $ 1,128,175 $ 1,340,993 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,949 $ 38,214 Accrued expenses 95,431 103,782 Income taxes payable 24,596 20,220 Decommissioning liability 21,631 21,631 Total current liabilities 184,607 183,847 Decommissioning liability 150,733 148,652 Other liabilities 45,308 47,583 Total liabilities 380,648 380,082 Total equity 747,527 960,911 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,128,175 $ 1,340,993

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, – December 31, – March 31, 2024 – 2023 – 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 37,895 $ 44,664 $ 30,213 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,447 19,818 20,139 Other noncash items 3,235 517 14,399 Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities – 7,736 – Decommissioning cost payments (430 ) (4,497 ) – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 27,747 (21,194 ) 8,502 Net cash from operating activities 88,894 47,044 73,253 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (20,698 ) (7,278 ) (18,086 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 2,616 6,389 11,569 Purchases of Blue Chip Swap Securities, net – (7,736 ) – Net cash from investing activities (18,082 ) (8,625 ) (6,517 ) Cash flows from financing activities Distributions to shareholders (250,417 ) – – Repurchase of shares (962 ) – – Other (1,005 ) – (1,116 ) Net cash from financing activities (252,384 ) – (1,116 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (181,572 ) 38,419 65,620 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 477,128 438,709 339,107 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 295,556 $ 477,128 $ 404,727 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Net cash from operating activities $ 88,894 $ 47,044 $ 73,253 Payments for capital expenditures (20,698 ) (7,278 ) (18,086 ) Free Cash Flow $ 68,196 $ 39,766 $ 55,167 Free Cash Flow is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Free Cash Flow.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 U.S. land Rentals $ 39,006 $ 39,597 $ 45,133 Well Services 7,466 5,188 6,355 Total U.S. land 46,472 44,785 51,488 U.S. offshore Rentals 37,251 43,904 35,670 Well Services 28,872 52,380 16,321 Total U.S. offshore 66,123 96,284 51,991 International Rentals 31,834 34,315 28,018 Well Services 64,205 69,041 88,640 Total International 96,039 103,356 116,658 Total Revenues $ 208,634 $ 244,425 $ 220,137

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, – December 31, – March 31, 2024 – 2023 – 2023 Revenues Rentals $ 108,091 $ 117,816 $ 108,821 Well Services 100,543 126,609 111,316 Total Revenues $ 208,634 $ 244,425 $ 220,137 Loss from Operations Rentals $ 51,211 $ 57,647 $ 53,014 Well Services 13,392 23,956 12,854 Corporate and other (16,948 ) (16,392 ) (15,166 ) Total loss from Operations $ 47,655 $ 65,211 $ 50,702 Adjusted EBITDA Rentals $ 63,021 $ 69,802 $ 65,182 Well Services 21,523 31,194 19,931 Corporate and other (16,442 ) (15,712 ) (12,289 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,102 $ 85,284 $ 72,824 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rentals 58 % 59 % 60 % Well Services 21 % 25 % 18 % Corporate and other n/a n/a n/a Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33 % 35 % 33 % Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 37,895 $ 44,646 $ 29,924 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,447 19,818 20,139 Interest income, net (6,840 ) (7,180 ) (5,439 ) Income taxes 14,787 15,126 24,065 Restructuring and transaction expenses – 1,311 1,983 Other gains, net – (1,056 ) – Other expense, net 1,813 4,883 2,152 Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities – 7,736 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,102 $ 85,284 $ 72,824 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.