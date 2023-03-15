HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2022 on March 15, 2023. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $175.0 million, or $8.69 per diluted share, and revenue of $239.1 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $48.5 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, and revenue of $222.3 million, for the third quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter includes a tax benefit of $110.5 million primarily driven from the recognition of a worthless stock deduction in the U.S. related to deductible outside basis differences in certain domestic subsidiaries.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s net income from continuing operations was $291.0 million, or $14.49 per diluted share, and revenue of $884.0 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $147.0 million in the combined year of 2021 on revenue of $694.7 million. The combined year of 2021 included $335.6 million of income related to reorganization items.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $79.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 6% compared to $75.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $282.1 million compared to $126.2 million in the combined year of 2021. Refer to page 12 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m extremely proud of our team’s execution during the quarter delivering a strong finish to an outstanding 2022 for Superior. Our leadership’s commitment to free cash flow generation, businesses critical to our customers, and operational excellence enabled us to achieve our transformative strategic objectives including the $250 million distribution to shareholders in December, our debt free balance sheet and strong competitive positions, especially in our Rentals segment.

While we certainly benefited from a more favorable commodity price environment, our experienced and knowledgeable teams also effectively mitigated inflation and significant supply chain challenges with a disciplined approach to our businesses and processes aimed to deliver exceptional, sustainable performance through our industry’s cycles.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $49.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to revenue of $49.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Increases in market share and price for our premium drill pipe business were offset by a reduction in hydraulic workover activity and well control activity within our Well Services segment.

U.S. offshore revenue was $72.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 18% compared to revenue of $61.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. This change was primarily driven by the delivery of a large Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Project in our completion services business unit.

International revenue was $117.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 5% compared to revenue of $111.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by increased tool rentals within our premium drill pipe business and an increase in well control activity in Latin America within the Well Services segment.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $105.9 million, a 1% increase compared to revenue of $104.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $62.6 million contributed 69% of the Company’s total Adjusted EBITDA before including corporate costs. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 5) within Rentals was 59%, a 2% decrease from the third quarter margin of 61% driven by startup costs to ready accommodations units for deployment and reduction in activity in Canada for our bottom hole assembly business.

The Well Services segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $133.2 million, a 13% increase compared to revenue of $117.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.7 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22%, roughly equal to the third quarter. An increase in margins for our completions services business was offset by lower well control margins internationally.

Calendar Year 2022 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in 2022 was $402.9 million, a 40% increase compared to revenue of $287.0 million in 2021. The increase was driven by higher utilization and price of our premium drill pipe and bottom hole assembly inventory across all regions. This was partially offset by the exit of our non-core US accommodations business in late-2021. Adjusted EBITDA of $237.7 million contributed 71% of the Company’s total Adjusted EBITDA before including corporate costs. Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Margin within Rentals was 59%, a 9% increase from the 2021 margin of 50%. The increase in margins was primarily driven by higher prices and utilization for our rentals businesses.

The Well Services segment revenue in 2022 was $481.0 million, an 18% increase compared to revenue of $407.6 million in 2021. Revenues increased with greater industry activity across all regions, with non-core divestitures offsetting much of this increase. Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $95.8 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20%, a 12% increase from the 2021 margin of 8%. This increase was driven by higher activity in our completion services business unit, as well as the divestiture of non-core, low-margin businesses within the segment.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $339.1 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $85.1 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility. We had no balances outstanding under the Credit Facility at December 31, 2022.

Total cash proceeds received during the fourth quarter of 2022 from the disposal of all of our remaining shares of Select were $21.3 million, and we received $4.0 million in proceeds from the sale of non-core assets. Proceeds from the sale of non-core assets in the third quarter of 2022 were $31.2 million. No shares of Select were sold during the third quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, proceeds from the sale of non-core assets were $50.4 million and we received $34.7 million from the sale of Select shares. In the combined year of 2021 we received proceeds from the sale of non-core assets of $98.3 million and $4.1 million from the sale of Select shares.

The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free cash flow (net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures) for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $30.5 million compared to $31.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $109.6 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, our Board declared a special cash dividend of $12.45 per share on our outstanding Class A common stock. The special dividend, which totaled $250.0 million, was paid on December 28, 2022.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $22.9 million compared to $22.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $65.8 million for the full year 2022. Approximately 79% of total 2022 capital expenditures were for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, approximately 81% was invested in the Rentals segment.

2023 Guidance

Regarding 2023 guidance, we expect the first quarter 2023 results of our Rentals segment to be in-line with fourth quarter 2022 results. Our Well Services segment will be down, based on the non-repeat of a very strong fourth quarter from our completion services business unit. We expect first quarter revenue to come in between $210 million to $220 million and first quarter Adjusted EBITDA should be between $62 million and $70 million.

In regards to full year 2023 guidance, we expect revenue to come in at a range of $750 million to $850 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $260 million to $330 million. Depreciation expense for 2023 is expected to align with annualized fourth quarter 2022 results. Full year capital spending is expected to be in a range of $75 million to $90 million.

Strategic Outlook

We continue to explore alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including through potential merger or acquisition opportunities. As part of this process, we remain in and continue to pursue preliminary or exploratory dialogue with various potential counterparties. Resources will be allocated accordingly should strategic alternatives, including meaningful consolidation opportunities, become actionable in 2023. Our Board has not set a timetable or made any decisions related to further actions or potential strategic alternatives at this time. Additionally, any potential transaction would depend upon entry into definitive agreements with a potential counterparty on terms acceptable to us. There can be no assurance that we will enter any such transaction or consummate or pursue any transaction or other strategic alternative.

As we focus our financial strength, flexibility, and leading market position on converting operating margins to free cash flow generation, we will continue to be opportunistic and disciplined in our approach to growth and strategic capital expenditure allocations intended to support our well established brands.

We are striving to build a sustainable future through our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Our Shared Core Values are critical to achieving our ESG goals and helping our customers, suppliers, and business partners achieve theirs. We continue to advance our ESG initiatives for the benefit of stakeholders with plans to publish our inaugural 2023 Sustainability Report in 2024.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except earnings per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021(1) Revenues $ 239,103 $ 198,436 $ 222,287 $ 883,960 $ 694,682 Cost of revenues 127,522 125,100 116,081 476,951 452,025 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,121 61,603 20,508 98,060 228,217 General and administrative expenses 34,204 33,158 31,841 128,294 128,627 Restructuring expenses 1,934 2,419 1,223 6,375 24,222 Other (gains) and losses, net 1,129 17,458 (13,397 ) (29,134 ) 16,726 Income (loss) from operations 54,193 (41,302 ) 66,031 203,414 (155,135 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 5,702 937 3,373 11,713 2,533 Reorganization items, net – – – – 335,560 Other income (expense) 4,558 (629 ) (6,838 ) (1,804 ) (9,233 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 64,453 (40,994 ) 62,566 213,323 173,725 Income tax benefit (expense) 110,532 17,748 (14,058 ) 77,719 (26,705 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 174,985 (23,246 ) 48,508 291,042 147,020 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax (4,389 ) (6,102 ) 17 (4,577 ) (40,421 ) Net income (loss) $ 170,596 $ (29,348 ) $ 48,525 $ 286,465 $ 106,599 Income (loss) per share -basic Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 8.73 $ 2.42 $ 14.53 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax (0.22 ) – (0.22 ) Net income (loss) $ 8.51 $ 2.42 $ 14.31 Income (loss) per share – diluted: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 8.69 $ 2.41 $ 14.49 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax (0.21 ) 0.01 (0.23 ) Net income (loss) $ 8.48 $ 2.42 $ 14.26 Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic 20,049 20,024 20,024 Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 20,125 20,090 20,087 (1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,999 $ 314,974 Accounts receivable, net 249,808 182,432 Income taxes receivable 6,665 5,099 Prepaid expenses 17,299 15,861 Inventory 65,587 60,603 Investment in equity securities – 25,735 Other current assets 6,276 6,701 Assets held for sale 11,978 37,528 Total current assets 616,612 648,933 Property, plant and equipment, net 282,376 356,274 Notes receivable 69,679 60,588 Restricted cash 80,108 79,561 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,797 25,154 Noncurrent deferred tax assets 97,492 1,894 Other long-term assets, net 25,948 27,104 Total assets $ 1,191,012 $ 1,199,508 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,570 $ 43,080 Accrued expenses 116,575 108,610 Income taxes payable 11,682 8,272 Current portion of decommissioning liability 9,770 – Liabilities held for sale 3,349 5,607 Total current liabilities 172,946 165,569 Decommissioning liabilities 150,901 190,380 Deferred income taxes 3,388 12,441 Operating lease liability 14,634 19,193 Other long-term liabilities 66,259 70,192 Total liabilities 408,128 457,775 Total stockholders’ equity 782,884 741,733 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,191,012 $ 1,199,508

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2021(1) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 170,596 $ 48,525 $ 286,465 $ 106,599 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,121 20,508 98,060 261,860 Reorganization items, net – – – (354,279 ) Other non-cash items (108,654 ) (5,807 ) (136,819 ) 48,645 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (28,672 ) (9,445 ) (72,290 ) 1,442 Net cash from operating activities 53,391 53,781 175,416 64,267 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (22,883 ) (22,387 ) (65,784 ) (37,187 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 3,962 31,231 50,376 98,280 Proceeds from sales of equity securities 21,319 – 34,685 4,099 Net cash from investing activities 2,398 8,844 19,277 65,192 Cash flows from financing activities Distributions to Shareholders (249,986 ) – (249,986 ) – Other (135 ) – (135 ) (3,419 ) Net cash from financing activities (250,121 ) – (250,121 ) (3,419 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash – – – 311 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (194,332 ) 62,625 (55,428 ) 126,351 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 533,439 470,814 394,535 268,184 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 339,107 $ 533,439 $ 339,107 $ 394,535 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Net cash from operating activities $ 53,391 $ 53,781 $ 175,416 $ 64,267 Payments for capital expenditures (22,883 ) (22,387 ) (65,784 ) (37,187 ) Free Cash Flow $ 30,508 $ 31,394 $ 109,632 $ 27,080 (1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021(1) U.S. land Rentals $ 43,316 $ 29,907 $ 39,673 $ 160,742 $ 92,349 Well Services 6,051 4,588 9,808 24,558 23,512 Total U.S. land 49,367 34,495 49,481 185,300 115,861 U.S. offshore Rentals 33,968 27,356 37,829 140,881 111,842 Well Services 38,349 24,661 23,609 122,848 100,783 Total U.S. offshore 72,317 52,017 61,438 263,729 212,625 International Rentals 28,616 25,530 27,055 101,319 82,843 Well Services 88,803 86,394 84,313 333,612 283,353 Total International 117,419 111,924 111,368 434,931 366,196 Total Revenues $ 239,103 $ 198,436 $ 222,287 $ 883,960 $ 694,682 (1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021(1) Revenues Rentals $ 105,900 $ 82,793 $ 104,557 $ 402,942 $ 287,034 Well Services 133,203 115,643 117,730 481,018 407,648 Corporate and other – – – – – Total Revenues $ 239,103 $ 198,436 $ 222,287 $ 883,960 $ 694,682 Loss from Operations Rentals $ 50,001 $ 2,309 $ 56,291 $ 183,636 $ (13,149 ) Well Services 20,998 (25,560 ) 26,249 84,529 (59,913 ) Corporate and other (16,806 ) (18,051 ) (16,509 ) (64,751 ) (82,073 ) Total loss from Operations $ 54,193 $ (41,302 ) $ 66,031 $ 203,414 $ (155,135 ) Adjusted EBITDA Rentals $ 62,633 $ 44,179 $ 64,141 $ 237,663 $ 144,774 Well Services 28,738 9,511 25,179 95,819 32,323 Corporate and other (11,467 ) (13,581 ) (14,232 ) (51,421 ) (50,896 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,904 $ 40,109 $ 75,088 $ 282,061 $ 126,201 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rentals 59 % 53 % 61 % 59 % 50 % Well Services 22 % 8 % 21 % 20 % 8 % Corporate and other n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33 % 20 % 34 % 32 % 18 % (1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021(1) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 174,985 $ (23,246 ) $ 48,508 $ 291,042 $ 147,020 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,121 61,603 20,508 98,060 228,217 Interest (income) expense, net (5,702 ) (937 ) (3,373 ) (11,713 ) (2,533 ) Income taxes (110,532 ) (17,748 ) 14,058 (77,719 ) 26,705 Reorganization items – – – – (335,560 ) Restructuring expenses 1,934 2,419 1,223 6,375 24,222 Other gains (losses), net 1,129 17,458 (13,397 ) (29,134 ) 16,726 Other (income) expense (4,558 ) 629 6,838 1,804 9,233 Other adjustments (2) 2,527 (69 ) 723 3,346 12,171 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,904 $ 40,109 $ 75,088 $ 282,061 $ 126,201 We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments. (1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. (2) Other adjustments relate to normal recurring gains and losses from the disposal of assets, which are comprised primarily of machinery and equipment.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021(1) Rentals Income (loss) from operations $ 50,001 $ 2,309 $ 56,291 $ 183,636 $ (13,149 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 12,632 40,469 12,554 58,731 156,522 Restructuring expenses – – – – – Other adjustments – 1,401 (4,704 ) (4,704 ) 1,401 Adjusted EBITDA 62,633 44,179 64,141 237,663 144,774 Wells Services Income (loss) from operations 20,998 (25,560 ) 26,249 84,529 (59,913 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,551 19,083 6,900 34,841 64,740 Restructuring expenses – – – – – Other adjustments 1,189 15,988 (7,970 ) (23,551 ) 27,496 Adjusted EBITDA 28,738 9,511 25,179 95,819 32,323 Corporate Income (loss) from operations (16,806 ) (18,051 ) (16,509 ) (64,751 ) (82,073 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 938 2,051 1,054 4,488 6,955 Restructuring expenses 1,934 2,419 1,223 6,375 24,222 Other adjustments 2,467 – – 2,467 – Adjusted EBITDA (11,467 ) (13,581 ) (14,232 ) (51,421 ) (50,896 ) Total Income (loss) from operations 54,193 (41,302 ) 66,031 203,414 (155,135 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,121 61,603 20,508 98,060 228,217 Restructuring expenses 1,934 2,419 1,223 6,375 24,222 Other adjustments 3,656 17,389 (12,674 ) (25,788 ) 28,897 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,904 $ 40,109 $ 75,088 $ 282,061 $ 126,201 (1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022.

