Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2021 on October 29, 2021. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The Company’s second quarter highlights the emerged Superior’s pristine balance sheet, with no debt and a growing balance of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $285.9 million. Moreover, the focus and discipline to direct our considerable resources toward emerging growth opportunities are beginning to meet increased expectations for returns while enhancing the Company’s strong market positions in its most desirable product lines, premium downhole tubulars and bottom hole drilling assemblies, where demand has strengthened materially in response to higher oil and natural gas commodity prices. Mike McGovern, Executive Chairman of the Board and Principal Executive Officer, commented, “We’ve emerged from bankruptcy with a clean balance sheet into a market with significant growth opportunities in our core businesses. I’d like to thank our employees, the Board/shareholders, our customers and suppliers for their support and enabling the Company to be very well positioned for future.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

The Company emerged from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021. For clarity of comparison reporting, both predecessor (January 1, 2021 – February 2, 2021) and successor (February 3, 2021 – March 31, 2021) periods are combined throughout when referring to first quarter of 2021 results which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to GAAP results for the predecessor and successor periods, refer to the consolidated Statements of Operations included on page 5.

The Company reported a loss from operations for the second quarter of 2021 of $36.5 million on revenue of $165.9 million. This compares to a loss from operations of $33.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 on revenues of $151.8 million. In the second quarter of 2020, the company reported a loss from operations of $26.1 million on revenues of $151.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $30.0 million for the quarter was up compared to $24.6 million in first quarter 2021 and $2.6 million for second quarter 2020. Refer to page 9 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

The valuation process under fresh start accounting caused certain fully depreciated assets to be assigned an estimated fair value of $282.1 million and remaining useful life of less than 36 months. First and second quarter 2021 depreciation was $48.4 million and $59.0 million respectively. Depreciation expense for the remainder of 2021 is expected to be approximately $104.6 million, and $75.1 million and $46.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Second Quarter 2021 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 28% compared with revenue of $21.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. U.S. offshore revenue was $53.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3% compared with revenue of $55.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. International revenue of $84.9 million increased by 14%, as compared to revenue of $74.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Segment Reporting

In connection with our Transformation Project, which is discussed further below, and our ongoing disposition activities, during the second quarter of 2021, our reportable segments were changed to Rentals (inclusive of our Workstrings, Stabil Drill and HB Rentals brands), Well Services (inclusive of our Wild Well Control, ISS and Completions brands) and Corporate and other. The products and service offerings of Rentals are comprised of value-added engineering services and premium downhole tubular rentals, design engineering, manufacturing and rental of bottom hole assemblies and rentals of accommodation units. The products and service offerings of Well Services are comprised of risk management, well control and training solutions, hydraulic workover and snubbing services and, engineering and manufacturing of premium sand control tools, as well as a host of other service offerings, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline and production testing and optimization, focused on offshore and international markets.

The Rentals segment revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $67.2 million, an 11% increase from first quarter 2021 revenue of $60.8 million. The Well Services segment revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $98.7 million, an 8% increase from the first quarter 2021 revenue of $91.0 million.

Discontinued Operations

On July 9, 2021, we entered into a Securities Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with SES Holdings, LLC (the “Parent”), Select Energy Services, Inc. (“Select”) (solely to the extent stated therein), and Complete Energy Services, Inc. (“Complete”). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Select acquired certain of our onshore oilfield services operations in the United States through the acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of Complete, for a purchase price of approximately $14.0 million in cash and the issuance of 3.6 million shares of Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, of Select, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The sale included certain flowback and pressure testing assets of SPN Well Services (“SPW”) as well.

On November 1, 2021, the Company completed an agreement with Axis Energy Services to sell the remaining assets of SPW. In exchange for these assets the company received proceeds of $8.5 million of cash. Additionally, the Company retained working capital of the business attributable to pre-closing periods in the amount of approximately $6.8 million.

The financial results of the Complete and SPW operations have historically been included in our Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment. Discontinuing the operations of Complete and SPW is aligned with our overall strategic objective to divest assets and service lines that do not compete for investment in the current market environment. During the second quarter of 2021, we recognized a reduction in value of assets related to Complete of approximately $12.4 million.

The Company reported a net loss from discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2021 of $25.0 million on revenue of $45.1 million.

Related to the sale of non-core assets, exclusive of Complete and SPW transactions noted above, the Company has received approximately $50.3 million in cash proceeds through November 3, 2021. In addition, we received $14 million from the sale of Complete and $8.5 million from the sale of SPW detailed above. Total proceeds received from the sale of non-core assets through November 1, 2021 are $72.8 million.

Transformation Project

The Company embarked on a transformation project that has reconfigured the operations and organization of the Company with the guiding objective to maximize margin growth and shareholder value. The transformation project has three sequential phases:

Business Unit Review – focused on the product optimization and margin enhancement for the Company’s core product lines and business units, and the exit of those that are non-core;

– focused on the product optimization and margin enhancement for the Company’s core product lines and business units, and the exit of those that are non-core; Geographic Focus – improve capital efficiency by focusing on low-risk, high reward geographies to maximize returns and the reduction of our footprint; and

– improve capital efficiency by focusing on low-risk, high reward geographies to maximize returns and the reduction of our footprint; and Right Size Support – consolidate and right size the Company’s operational footprint and administrative support to align the Company’s size with current and forecasted demand.

Management expects the evaluation and implementation of the Business Unit Reviews to be completed by the end of November 2021, resulting in lower revenue with increased margins. The Right Sizing Support and Geographic Focus components of the transformation project are in the early stages and should be completed over the next several months.

As discussed above, the Company’s decision to exit businesses was based on the ease of entry, anticipated compressed margins, and future capital requirements. As a result of the transformation project, the Company is expected to have lower revenue, but expects improved operating margins and an overall increase in EBITDA in 2022.

Liquidity

As of November 3, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $366.6 million and availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility of approximately $84 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility.

As of November 3, 2021, the Company continued to own 3.6 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com and use access code 6478902. You may also listen to the call by dialing in at 1-877-800-3682 in the United States and Canada or 1-615-622-8047 for International calls and using access code 6478902. The call will be available for replay until November 30th, 2021 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Wendell York at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, liquidity, strategic alternatives, market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q filed on September 30, 2021 and October 29, 2021 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2021 2020 Predecessor(1) Successor(1) Combined 2021 2020 Revenues $ 165,892 $ 151,582 $ 45,928 $ 105,843 $ 151,771 $ 317,663 $ 385,821 Cost of revenues 103,579 93,426 29,773 67,868 97,641 201,220 230,939 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 59,018 28,708 8,358 40,030 48,388 107,406 60,889 General and administrative expenses 32,308 55,528 11,052 18,438 29,490 61,798 114,804 Restructuring and other expenses 7,438 – 1,270 8,383 9,653 17,091 – Reduction in value of assets – – – – – – 16,522 Loss from operations (36,451 ) (26,080 ) (4,525 ) (28,876 ) (33,401 ) (69,852 ) (37,333 ) Other income Interest income (expense), net 535 (24,757 ) 202 212 414 949 (49,898 ) Reorganization items, net – – 335,560 – 335,560 335,560 – Other income (expense) 2,570 821 (2,105 ) (2,845 ) (4,950 ) (2,380 ) (3,411 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (33,346 ) (50,016 ) 329,132 (31,509 ) 297,623 264,277 (90,642 ) Income taxes benefit 1,747 4,324 (60,003 ) 4,285 (55,718 ) (53,971 ) 14,160 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (31,599 ) (45,692 ) 269,129 (27,224 ) 241,905 210,306 (76,482 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (19,400 ) (19,414 ) (352 ) (9,406 ) (9,758 ) (29,158 ) (68,088 ) Net income (loss) $ (50,999 ) $ (65,106 ) $ 268,777 $ (36,630 ) $ 232,147 $ 181,148 $ (144,570 )

(1) Predecessor refers to periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021. Successor refers to periods subsequent to emergence. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

No earnings per share information is presented due to the change in reporting entity as a result of our emergence from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2021.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,748 $ 188,006 Accounts receivable, net 171,480 158,516 Income taxes receivable – 8,891 Prepaid expenses 34,540 31,793 Inventory and other current assets 93,826 86,198 Assets held for sale 170,194 242,104 Total current assets 675,788 715,508 Property, plant and equipment, net 455,079 408,107 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,755 33,317 Goodwill – 138,677 Notes receivable 74,370 72,129 Restricted cash 80,159 80,179 Intangible and other long-term assets, net 24,436 53,162 Total assets $ 1,340,587 $ 1,501,079 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,735 $ 50,330 Accrued expenses 115,069 114,777 Income taxes payable 4,829 – Liabilities held for sale 35,730 46,376 Total current liabilities 216,363 211,483 Decommissioning liabilities 171,744 134,436 Operating lease liabilities 21,353 29,464 Deferred income taxes 43,227 5,288 Other long-term liabilities 72,758 123,261 Liabilities subject to compromise – 1,335,794 Total liabilities 525,445 1,839,726 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 815,142 (338,647 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,340,587 $ 1,501,079

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six months ended

June 30,

2021(1) 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 181,148 $ (144,570 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 140,902 78,141 Reduction in value of assets 9,776 65,883 Reorganization items, net (354,279 ) – Other non-cash items 33,362 14,614 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,977 (14,641 ) Net cash from operating activities 17,886 (573 ) Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (14,030 ) (30,518 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 16,975 39,445 Net cash from investing activities 2,945 8,927 Cash flows from financing activities Other (3,419 ) (208 ) Net cash from financing activities (3,419 ) (208 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 311 (2,351 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17,723 5,795 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 268,184 275,388 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 285,907 $ 281,183

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2021(1) U.S. land Rentals $ 20,789 $ – $ 16,026 Well Services 6,781 – 5,505 Drilling Products and Services – 19,538 – Production Services – 6 – Technical Solutions – 3,166 – Total U.S. land 27,570 22,710 21,531 U.S. offshore Rentals 26,890 – 28,599 Well Services 26,574 – 26,792 Drilling Products and Services – 28,587 – Production Services – 6,363 – Technical Solutions – 23,611 – Total U.S. offshore 53,464 58,561 55,391 International Rentals 19,558 – 16,162 Well Services 65,300 – 58,687 Drilling Products and Services – 19,225 – Production Services – 37,033 – Technical Solutions – 14,053 – Total International 84,858 70,311 74,849 Total Revenues $ 165,892 $ 151,582 $ 151,771

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30,

March 31, 2021 2020 2021(1) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (31,599 ) $ (45,692 ) $ 241,905 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 59,018 28,708 48,388 Interest (income) expense, net (535 ) 24,757 (414 ) Income taxes (1,747 ) (4,324 ) 55,718 Reorganization items, net – – (335,560 ) Restructuring and other expenses 7,438 – 9,653 Other (income) expense (2,570 ) (821 ) 4,950 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,005 $ 2,628 $ 24,640

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses and other income/expense.

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021.