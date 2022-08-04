Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2022 on August 4, 2022.  In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. 

The Company reported net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 of $43.6 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, on revenue of $224.6 million. This compares to a net income from continuing operations of $24.0 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, on revenues of $197.9 million. 

Net income from continuing operations includes a gain of $17.4 million in Other (gains) and losses within operating income related to a gain from revisions to our estimated Decommissioning Liability in the second quarter.  This gain was offset by an expense of $13.5 million in Other income (expense) primarily related to unfavorable foreign exchange rate changes and both realized gains and unrealized losses on the value of our stock holdings in Select Energy Services.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $74.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 40% compared to $53.0 million in first quarter 2022. Refer to page 10 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our performance and margin expansion demonstrated by second quarter results further validates the strength of our brands, their leaders, and teams as well as our strategy. Our continued execution of last year’s transformation initiatives has changed our competitive position and our operational focus to businesses with strong market positions, particularly in our Rentals segment. The significantly reduced cost structure was apparent in the second quarter as our pricing leverage and high utilization of desirable assets outpaced inflation despite challenges relating to the labor market and our supply chain costs.  Our significantly reduced cost structure further enabled solid margin expansion in the second quarter. We will continue to leverage our sustainable lower cost structure and leading market positions to deliver compelling margins and returns.  In addition, we will remain committed to converting operating margin to free cash flow generation with continued discipline in our capital expenditure and market participation decisions.

We remain encouraged by our prospects for near-term and long-term market opportunities and will continue to be opportunistic in maintaining and enhancing our strong market positions. The second quarter performance reflects not only our strategy and focus on businesses critical to our customers’ operations but also showcases the capabilities of our business unit leaders and their teams.  We appreciate the contributions and dedication of our approximately 2,300 employees and continue to implement compensation programs that motivate, reward and retain our people while striving to grow shareholder value.” 

Second Quarter 2022 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 24% compared to revenue of $38.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 driven by increased utilization, activity, and pricing in our Rentals Segment. Our premium drill pipe and downhole assemblies businesses continue to benefit from increased market activity and need for ancillary services coupled with a tight tool rental market where the most desirable assets within our substantial tool inventories were near full utilization.

U.S. offshore revenue was $68.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 13% compared to revenue of $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.  U.S. offshore results were positively impacted by increased completions activity in both our Well Services and Rentals segments.

International revenue was $107.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 10% compared to revenue of $98.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.  International results were positively impacted by an improvement in the Latin American market, particularly within our Well Services segment, offset by the wind-down of a Well Services project in the Middle East.   Targeting markets with core customers and long-term contracts ensures development of competitive returns while limiting participation in low-margin and sub-scale markets.

Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $103.7 million, a 17% increase compared to revenue of $88.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.  Adjusted EBITDA of $61.1 million contributed 70% of the Company’s total Adjusted EBITDA before including corporate costs.  Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 9) within Rentals was 59% benefiting from increased activity with improved revenue mix.

The Well Services segment revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $120.9 million, an 11% increase compared to revenue of $109.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.  Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $25.4 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21%. Savings realized from the strategic shift of our more labor-intensive service businesses to U.S. offshore and international operations improved revenue mix, with completions applications, and increased Latin American activity have driven margins higher.

Decommissioning Liability Revision

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company changed our decommissioning program, whereby we intend to convert the offshore platform to an artificial reef (“reef in place”) and no longer expect to fully decommission the platform.  Based on this change, the Company revised the timing and cost estimates under the reef-in-place program, resulting in a decrease of $53 million in our decommissioning liability. Please see the Company’s Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2022 for further details.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $470.8 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $85.6 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility.

Total cash proceeds received from the sale of non-core assets during the quarter were $1.8 million and proceeds from the sale of equity securities were $6.0 million.  Additionally, at June 30, 2022, the Company owned approximately 2.4 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).  

The Company remains focused on cash conversion.  Year to date net cash provided by operating activities was $68.2 million, offset by a capital expenditure spend of $20.5 million. 

Second quarter capital expenditures were $9.2 million.  The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2022 to be between $75 – $85 million with a substantial portion of the remaining spend occurring in the third quarter.  Approximately 70% of total 2022 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets.  Of the total capital expenditures, over 70% will be invested in the Rentals segment.

Both segments are experiencing supply chain tightness and inflation, particularly for raw materials associated with downhole completion and drilling bottom hole accessory components. This primarily impacts our ability to bring new tools to market in late 2022 and beyond as we experience long delivery lead times and increased pricing for capital expenditures. We continue to be diligent and are working with our suppliers to ensure delivery of necessary materials.

2022 Guidance

Based on our strong performance in the second quarter, and increased visibility into the remainder of 2022, we now expect revenue for 2022 to come in between $840 million and $900 million.  Full year EBITDA (a Non-GAAP measure) is now expected to be in a range of $250 million to $280 million.

Strategic Initiatives

As noted in our First Quarter Earnings Release, the Company has engaged Evercore to review potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.

The Board has continued to evaluate strategic alternatives in the second quarter.  We now expect to pay a distribution and return of capital to shareholders in the second half of 2022.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com and use access code 10170151. You may also listen to the call by dialing in at 1-877-870-4263 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-0790 for International calls and using access code 10170151. The call will be available for replay until September 3, 2022 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells.  For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization and depletion, adjusted for reduction in value of assets and other charges, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues.  For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 10 through 11 of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party  buyers, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2022 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, EBITDA, contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), because the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income (loss) includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(in thousands, except earnings per share amounts)  
(unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
  2022     2022     2021     2022     2021(1)  
                             
Revenues $ 224,640     $ 197,930     $ 165,892     $ 422,570     $ 317,663  
                             
Cost of revenues   120,968       112,380       103,045       233,348       200,855  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   23,346       34,085       59,018       57,431       107,406  
General and administrative expenses   30,231       32,018       32,308       62,249       61,798  
Restructuring expenses   1,663       1,555       7,438       3,218       17,091  
Other (gains) and losses, net   (18,013 )     1,147       534       (16,866 )     365  
Income (loss) from operations   66,445       16,745       (36,451 )     83,190       (69,852 )
                             
Other income (expense):                            
Interest income, net   1,459       1,179       535       2,638       949  
Reorganization items, net                           335,560  
Other income (expense)   (13,471 )     13,947       2,570       476       (2,380 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   54,433       31,871       (33,346 )     86,304       264,277  
Income tax benefit (expense)   (10,871 )     (7,884 )     1,747       (18,755 )     (53,971 )
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   43,562       23,987       (31,599 )     67,549       210,306  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax   (1,944 )     1,739       (19,400 )     (205 )     (29,158 )
Net income (loss) $ 41,618     $ 25,726     $ (50,999 )   $ 67,344     $ 181,148  
                             
Income (loss) per share -basic                            
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2.18     $ 1.20           $ 3.38        
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax   (0.10 )     0.09             (0.01 )      
Net income (loss) $ 2.08     $ 1.29           $ 3.37        
                             
Income (loss) per share – diluted:                            
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2.17     $ 1.20           $ 3.37        
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax   (0.10 )     0.08             (0.01 )      
Net income (loss) $ 2.07     $ 1.28           $ 3.36        
                             
Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic   20,024       19,999             20,011        
Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted   20,076       20,056             20,065        
                             
(1)Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022.  

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
  June 30,     December 31,  
  2022     2021  
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 391,219     $ 314,974  
Accounts receivable, net   211,014       182,432  
Income taxes receivable   5,091       5,099  
Prepaid expenses   18,513       15,861  
Inventory   67,201       60,603  
Investment in equity securities   16,524       25,735  
Other current assets   5,349       6,701  
Assets held for sale   25,629       37,528  
Total current assets   740,540       648,933  
Property, plant and equipment, net   286,927       356,274  
Notes receivable   65,140       60,588  
Restricted cash   79,595       79,561  
Other long-term assets, net   50,374       54,152  
Total assets $ 1,222,576     $ 1,199,508  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 44,334     $ 43,080  
Accrued expenses   111,839       108,610  
Income taxes payable   10,449       8,272  
Liabilities held for sale   4,200       5,607  
Total current liabilities   170,822       165,569  
Decommissioning liabilities   142,740       190,380  
Deferred income taxes   16,225       12,441  
Other long-term liabilities   82,169       89,385  
Total liabilities   411,956       457,775  
Total stockholders’ equity   810,620       741,733  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,222,576     $ 1,199,508  

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
           
  Six Months Ended  
  June 30,  
  2022     2021(1)  
Cash flows from operating activities          
Net income $ 67,344     $ 181,148  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities          
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   57,431       140,903  
Reorganization items, net         (354,279 )
Other non-cash items   (22,358 )     48,304  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   (34,173 )     1,810  
Net cash from operating activities   68,244       17,886  
           
Cash flows from investing activities          
Payments for capital expenditures   (20,514 )     (14,030 )
Proceeds from sales of assets   15,183       16,975  
Proceeds from sales of equity securities   13,366        
Net cash from investing activities   8,035       2,945  
           
Cash flows from financing activities          
Other         (3,419 )
Net cash from financing activities         (3,419 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash         311  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   76,279       17,723  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   394,535       268,184  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 470,814     $ 285,907  
           
(1)Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022.  

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT  
(in thousands, except per share data)  
(unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
  2022     2022     2021  
                 
U.S. land                
Rentals $ 43,791     $ 33,962     $ 20,789  
Well Services   4,151       4,548       6,781  
Total U.S. land   47,942       38,510       27,570  
                 
U.S. offshore                
Rentals   36,331       32,753       26,890  
Well Services   32,569       28,321       26,574  
Total U.S. offshore   68,900       61,074       53,464  
                 
International                
Rentals   23,607       22,041       19,558  
Well Services   84,191       76,305       65,300  
Total International   107,798       98,346       84,858  
Total Revenues $ 224,640     $ 197,930     $ 165,892  

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
  2022     2022     2021  
Revenues                
Rentals $ 103,729     $ 88,756     $ 67,237  
Well Services   120,911       109,174       98,655  
Corporate and other                
Total Revenues $ 224,640     $ 197,930     $ 165,892  
                 
Income (Loss) from Operations                
Rentals $ 48,559     $ 28,785     $ (9,232 )
Well Services   33,147       4,135       (5,226 )
Corporate and other   (15,261 )     (16,175 )     (21,993 )
Total Income (Loss) from Operations $ 66,445     $ 16,745     $ (36,451 )
                 
Adjusted EBITDA                
Rentals $ 61,115     $ 49,774     $ 32,851  
Well Services   25,400       16,502       9,987  
Corporate and other   (12,470 )     (13,252 )     (12,833 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,045     $ 53,024     $ 30,005  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin                
Rentals   59 %     56 %     49 %
Well Services   21 %     15 %     10 %
Corporate and other n/a     n/a     n/a  
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin   33 %     27 %     18 %
                 
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes.  Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues  

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
  2022     2022     2021  
                 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 43,562     $ 23,987     $ (31,599 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   23,346       34,085       59,018  
Interest income, net   (1,459 )     (1,179 )     (535 )
Income taxes   10,871       7,884       (1,747 )
Restructuring expenses   1,663       1,555       7,438  
Other (gains) and losses, net   (18,013 )     1,147        
Other (income) expense   13,471       (13,947 )     (2,570 )
Other adjustments(1)   604       (508 )      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,045     $ 53,024     $ 30,005  
                 
                 
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes.  Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.  
                 
(1)Adjustments for exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd.  

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                       
  Three months ended June 30, 2022  
        Well     Corporate     Consolidated  
  Rentals     Services     and Other     Total  
                       
Income (loss) from operations $ 48,559     $ 33,147     $ (15,261 )   $ 66,445  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   12,556       9,662       1,128       23,346  
Restructuring expenses               1,663       1,663  
Other adjustments(1)         (17,409 )           (17,409 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,115     $ 25,400     $ (12,470 )   $ 74,045  
                       
  Three months ended March 31, 2022  
        Well     Corporate     Consolidated  
  Rentals     Services     and Other     Total  
                       
Income (loss) from operations $ 28,785     $ 4,135     $ (16,175 )   $ 16,745  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   20,989       11,728       1,368       34,085  
Restructuring expenses               1,555       1,555  
Other adjustments(1)         639             639  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,774     $ 16,502     $ (13,252 )   $ 53,024  
                       
  Three months ended June 30, 2021  
        Well     Corporate     Consolidated  
  Rentals     Services     and Other     Total  
                       
Income (loss) from operations $ (9,232 )   $ (5,226 )   $ (21,993 )   $ (36,451 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   42,083       15,213       1,722       59,018  
Restructuring expenses               7,438       7,438  
Other adjustments                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,851     $ 9,987     $ (12,833 )   $ 30,005  
                       
   
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes.  Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.  
                       
(1) Adjustments for exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd and the residual gain from revisions to our estimated decommissioning liability  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Jamie Spexarth, Chief Financial Officer
1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900
Houston, TX 77002
Investor Relations, ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.