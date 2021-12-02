Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2021 on December 2, 2021. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Mike McGovern, Executive Chairman of the Board and Principal Executive Officer, commented, “The Company’s third quarter is reflective of a significant step along our transformation journey. We completed the exit of our fluids management business, announced the sale of our service rig business, and continued the sales of our pressure pumping assets. We expect to complete our exit from the US Land service business by the end of the year. The new Superior is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in our higher margin business lines as we move forward into 2022.”  

McGovern added, “In addition to our dedicated focus on the earnings of the business, our divestitures support another strategic goal to have a continuously improving ESG program. In 2021 alone we’ve exited our water hauling and storage businesses and land service rig operations. Divesting these businesses has significantly reduced our truck and trailer fleet which will reduce our overall carbon footprint. We continue to have active dialogue with customers who are focused on ESG performance and accountability within their own supply chain. Superior’s ESG focus is well aligned with the future needs of our industry.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results

The Company reported a loss from operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $44.0 million on revenue of $178.6 million. This compares to a loss from operations of $36.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 on revenues of $165.9 million. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported a loss from operations of $59.4 million on revenues of $136.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $31.4 million for the quarter was up slightly compared to $30.0 million in second quarter 2021 and up significantly from a negative EBITDA in the third quarter 2020. Refer to page 10 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

The valuation process under fresh start accounting caused certain fully depreciated assets to be assigned an estimated fair value of $282.1 million and remaining useful life of less than 36 months. Depreciation expense for the first, second and third quarters of 2021 was $45.6 million, $57.3 million and $56.9 million respectively. Depreciation expense for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately $50.7 million, and $75.1 million and $46.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Third Quarter 2021 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 17% compared with revenue of $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. U.S. offshore revenue was $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3% compared with revenue of $53.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. International revenue of $94.6 million increased by 11%, as compared to revenue of $84.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $76.2 million, a 13% increase from second quarter 2021 revenue of $67.2 million. The Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $102.4 million, a 4% increase from the second quarter 2021 revenue of $98.7 million.

Discontinued Operations

The Company reported a net loss from discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $5.2 million on revenue of $17.0 million. This compares to a net loss from discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2021 of $19.4 million on revenue of $45.1 million.

At the end of the third quarter 2021, assets held for sale totaled $87.9 million compared to $170.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The reduction in assets held for sale relate primarily to the disposition of our subsidiary Complete Energy Services, pressure pumping asset sales, impairments related to the assets of SPN Well Services and a decline in discontinued operations working capital. The Company expects the majority of the remaining assets held for sale to be disposed of during the fourth quarter of 2021. Approximately $26.8 million of assets held for sale at the end of the third quarter relate to various real estate holdings across US basins that we expect to monetize in 2022. Refer to page 6 for a bridge of second quarter assets held for sale to third quarter.

Total cash proceeds received from the sale of non-core assets through November 30, 2021 are $76.1 million.

Liquidity

As of November 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $370.9 million and availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility of approximately $79.3 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility.

As of November 30, 2021, the Company owned 3.6 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com and use access code 1516637. You may also listen to the call by dialing in at 1-877-800-3682 in the United States and Canada or 1-615-622-8047 for International calls and using access code 1516637. The call will be available for replay until December 31, 2021 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Wendell York at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q filed on September 30, 2021, October 29, 2021 and December 3, 2021 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                   
  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
   2021    2020    2021   2021(1)    2020
                   
Revenues $ 178,583     $ 135,976     $ 165,892     $ 496,246     $ 521,797  
                   
Cost of revenues   124,973       87,074       103,579       326,193       318,013  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   59,208       28,163       59,018       166,614       89,052  
General and administrative expenses   33,671       51,440       32,308       95,469       164,957  
Restructuring and other expenses   4,712       25,746       7,438       21,803       27,033  
Reduction in value of assets         2,929                   19,451  
Loss from operations   (43,981 )     (59,376 )     (36,451 )     (113,833 )     (96,709 )
                   
Other income                  
Interest income (expense), net   647       (24,800 )     535       1,596       (74,698 )
Reorganization items, net                     335,560        
Other income (expense)   (6,224 )     (1,399 )     2,570       (8,604 )     (4,810 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   (49,558 )     (85,575 )     (33,346 )     214,719       (176,217 )
Income taxes benefit   9,518       (1,815 )     1,747       (44,453 )     12,345  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   (40,040 )     (87,390 )     (31,599 )     170,266       (163,872 )
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax   (5,161 )     (69,914 )     (19,400 )     (34,319 )     (138,002 )
Net income (loss) $ (45,201 )   $ (157,304 )   $ (50,999 )   $ 135,947     $ (301,874 )

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

No earnings per share information is presented due to the change in reporting entity as a result of our emergence from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2021.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  September 30,   December 31,
   2021    2020
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,024     $ 188,006  
Accounts receivable, net   174,065       158,516  
Income taxes receivable         8,891  
Prepaid expenses   26,881       31,793  
Inventory and other current assets   78,630       86,198  
Investment in equity securities   18,684        
Assets held for sale   87,922       242,104  
Total current assets   644,206       715,508  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   403,473       408,107  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   28,871       33,317  
Goodwill         138,677  
Notes receivable   75,564       72,129  
Restricted cash   79,560       80,179  
Intangible and other long-term assets, net   24,109       53,162  
Total assets $ 1,255,783     $ 1,501,079  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)    
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 56,500     $ 50,330  
Accrued expenses   109,054       114,777  
Liabilities held for sale   23,241       46,376  
Total current liabilities   188,795       211,483  
       
Decommissioning liabilities   173,132       134,436  
Operating lease liabilities   20,608       29,464  
Deferred income taxes   32,396       5,288  
Other long-term liabilities   70,355       123,261  
Liabilities subject to compromise         1,335,794  
Total liabilities   485,286       1,839,726  
       
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)   770,497       (338,647 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,255,783     $ 1,501,079  

The graph “SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES – ASSETS HELD FOR SALE” is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35a906b2-4dae-42f2-bc2d-92ff6b1e9dcc

     
  Assets Held For Sale Bridge
  
  June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021
  
  (in millions)  
           
  $170.2     Q2 Assets Held for Sale  
  ($41.4)     Disposition of Complete Energy Services  
  ($15.0)     Pressure Pumping Sales  
  ($14.5)     SPN WS Impairment  
  ($11.4)     Decline in Working Capital  
  $87.9     Q3 Assets Held for Sale  
           

  Assets Held For Sale  
  Three months ended September 30, 2021  
           
  $26.8     Real Estate  
  $8.5     SPN Well Services Assets  
  $26.8     Pressure Pumping and Excluded Assets (Machinery and Equip)  
  $62.1     Total PP&E  
           
  $17.9     Current Assets ($11M A/R)  
  $7.9     Right of Use (Lease Assets) and other  
  $87.9     Total Assets Held for Sale  

 

 

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Nine months ended
  September 30,
  2021(1)    2020
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income (loss) $ 135,947     $ (301,874 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   200,257       113,313  
Reduction in value of assets   26,905       129,042  
Reorganization items, net   (354,279 )      
Other non-cash items   20,727       17,627  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   12,652       60,489  
Net cash from operating activities   42,209       18,597  
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Payments for capital expenditures   (28,482 )     (37,408 )
Proceeds from sales of assets   58,781       44,097  
Net cash from investing activities   30,299       6,689  
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Other   (3,419 )     (12,340 )
Net cash from financing activities   (3,419 )     (12,340 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   311       (378 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   69,400       12,568  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   268,184       275,388  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 337,584     $ 287,956  

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
           
  Three months ended
  September 30,   June 30,
   2021
    2020
    2021
           
U.S. land          
Rentals $ 25,627     $     $ 20,789  
Well Services   6,638             6,781  
Drilling Products and Services         10,459        
Production Services         383        
Technical Solutions         4,694        
Total U.S. land   32,265       15,536       27,570  
           
U.S. offshore          
Rentals   28,997             26,890  
Well Services   22,756             26,574  
Drilling Products and Services         26,242        
Production Services         6,630        
Technical Solutions         15,740        
Total U.S. offshore   51,753       48,612       53,464  
           
International          
Rentals   21,593             19,558  
Well Services   72,972             65,300  
Drilling Products and Services         19,301        
Production Services         39,948        
Technical Solutions         12,579        
Total International   94,565       71,828       84,858  
Total Revenues $ 178,583     $ 135,976     $ 165,892  

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
       
  Three months ended
  September 30, June 30,
   2021    2021
Revenues      
Rentals $ 76,217     $ 67,237  
Well Services   102,366       98,655  
Corporate and other          
Total Revenues $ 178,583     $ 165,892  
       
Loss from Operations      
Rentals $ (6,046 )   $ (9,232 )
Well Services   (18,229 )     (5,226 )
Corporate and other   (19,706 )     (21,993 )
Total loss from Operations $ (43,981 )   $ (36,451 )
       
 Adjusted EBITDA      
Rentals $ 35,595     $ 32,851  
Well Services   8,894       9,987  
Corporate and other   (13,042 )     (12,833 )
Total loss from Operations $ 31,447     $ 30,005  

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
  Three months ended
  September 30,   June 30,
   2021    2020    2021
           
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (40,040 )   $ (87,390 )   $ (31,599 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   59,208       28,163       59,018  
Interest (income) expense, net   (647 )     24,800       (535 )
Income taxes   (9,518 )     1,815       (1,747 )
Restructuring and other expenses   4,712       25,746       7,438  
Reduction in value of assets         2,929        
Other (income) expense   6,224       1,399       (2,570 )
Other adjustments (1)   11,508          
Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,447     $ (2,538 )   $ 30,005  

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.

(1) Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
               
  Three months ended September 30, 2021
      Well   Corporate   Consolidated
  Rentals   Services   and Other   Total
               
Loss from continuing operations $ (6,046 )   $ (18,229 )   $ (19,706 )   $ (43,981 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   41,641       15,615       1,952       59,208  
Restructuring and other expenses               4,712       4,712  
Other adjustments (1)         11,508             11,508  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,595     $ 8,894     $ (13,042 )   $ 31,447  
               
  Three months ended June 30, 2021
      Well   Corporate   Consolidated
  Rentals   Services   and Other   Total
               
Loss from continuing operations $ (9,232 )   $ (5,226 )   $ (21,993 )   $ (36,451 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   42,083       15,213       1,722       59,018  
Restructuring and other expenses               7,438       7,438  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,851     $ 9,987     $ (12,833 )   $ 30,005  

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.

(1) Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Wendell York, VP – IR, Corporate Development & Treasury
1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900
Houston, TX 77002
Investor Relations, ir@superiorenegy.com, (713) 654-2200

