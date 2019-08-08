Breaking News
Superior Group of Companies Aligns Identity Uniform Divisions

SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced the combination of the Superior Identity and HPI businesses to bring greater depth of service to all of their customers.  The new organization will adopt the HPIname, which is well known as a leader in the uniform industry.

David Schechter has been named President of HPI to lead the combined division, including its customer support, design and innovation centers in Georgia and Florida.  David led the Superior Identity business for six years and served as Executive Vice President of HPI since April 2018.  Throughout David’s distinguished, successful career with SGC, spanning over 30 years, he has held key, often transformational, roles in many uniform divisions of the company.

Ben Alpert joins HPI as Senior Vice President of Business Development to lead the combined sales organization supporting customers nationwide in all market segments.  Ben, who began his career at SGC in 2008, served as Vice President, Strategic Development for the SGC subsidiary, The Office Gurus®, since 2016 and Vice President of Regional Sales for Superior Uniform Group® prior to that.

“We look forward to further establishing the combined HPI as the industry leader in clothing America’s customer facing workforce, building on the successes achieved by both divisions.  The dedicated and highly talented team throughout the combined HPI will be the key to our continued growth,” noted David Schechter.

“David and Ben form the perfect combination of experience, energy and know-how to drive our business to new heights.  SGC has deep talent and resources, which enables us to serve our uniform market channels better than anyone else in the industry.  Combining our identity uniform businesses creates operational efficiencies that ensure that we are positioned competitively for the foreseeable future,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer of Superior Group of Companies.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPIand CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

Visit http://www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

