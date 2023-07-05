ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Gerald (Jerry) Benstock, Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors, passed away on June 30, 2023 at the age of 93.

Mr. Benstock joined SGC in 1951 as an industrial engineer after graduating from night school at New York University. At a very young age, he took over the reins of the business from his father, who had suffered from severe health issues. Mr. Benstock ultimately served for decades as our CEO and Chairman, retiring as CEO in 2003 and as Chairman in 2012, whereupon he became Chairman Emeritus. Over the years, Mr. Benstock’s unwavering dedication, guidance, and transformative leadership drove much of our growth and success. We would not have achieved more than $536 million in revenue in 2022 if it were not for the foundation he laid years earlier.

Apart from his service as an SGC employee and director, Mr. Benstock was a devoted philanthropist, spearheading many charitable endeavors in his local community and elsewhere around the world, notably in Central America, Israel and the Caribbean.

Michael Benstock, SGC’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and son of Mr. Benstock, commented “My father lived a wonderful life, one filled with professional and personal successes. For decades he molded future leaders of SGC and embraced those less fortunate than he, never forgetting the lessons he learned in childhood before SGC reached the heights it later earned. We will remember Jerry for his enduring spirit, indomitable legacy, and unwavering belief in the power of our organization.”

“I knew Jerry for many years. He was a man of integrity, who did not believe in wasting time. He was a leader whose vision transformed a small company into the industry leader it has become. I enjoyed debating strategies with him and watching the results of our engagements bear fruit at SGC. Even after his retirement he never stopped offering advice, which always was welcomed and insightful. He will be missed”, said Lead Director, Paul Mellini.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com