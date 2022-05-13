Breaking News
Superior Group of Companies Declares Increased Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

SEMINOLE, Fla, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable June 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 24, 2022.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare® and CID Resources are signature medical apparel divisions of Superior Group of Companies, Healthcare. Each is one of America’s leading providers of caregiver uniforms and image apparel. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than four million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Uniform Group, Healthcare.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions®, Public Identity®, Gifts By Design, Sutter’s Mill Specialties and Guardian Productsare signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

HPI® is Superior Group of Companies Employee Identification Branded Uniform Division. HPI is one of our nation’s largest and most respected designers, manufacturers and fulfillment companies clothing America’s workforce in highly recognizable and comfortable uniforms. More than two million people go to work each day wearing uniforms by HPI.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

