Breaking News
Home / Top News / Superior Group of Companies™ Names James Shimizu as First CMO

Superior Group of Companies™ Names James Shimizu as First CMO

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

SEMINOLE, Fla., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Group of Companies™ (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced the promotion of James Shimizu to Chief Marketing Officer for the company.  Starting in 2017, Superior Group of Companies embarked on a companywide branding strategy around its three business segments:  Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions and Promotional Products.  As part of this strategy, the company completed three acquisitions in the Uniforms and Related Products and Promotional Products spaces and expanded our Remote Staffing Solutions business.  Marketing will provide a “shared resource” to all three segments, leveraging marketing strategy experience and operational excellence.

James Shimizu joined the Superior Group of Companies portfolio of companies as part of the May 2018 acquisition of CID Resources, Inc., where he served as its Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing.  Prior to CID Resources, James’s experience spanned consumer and retail marketing channels, holding leadership positions at Vera Bradley and Limited Too (Justice), and multi-business segment agency experience with Alcone – an Omnicom Group marketing agency.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, said, “James brings much needed strategy and market experience which will help SGC and its portfolio companies continue to lead, innovate and differentiate in persistently competitive markets.”

James Shimizu noted, “I am honored to join the SGC leadership team, and see tremendous opportunity in the markets that we serve.”

James will continue to be based in the company’s Dallas, Texas office with additional presence at all SGC offices across the country. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Visit http://www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

CONTACT: Contact: 
Michael Attinella
CFO & Treasurer 
(727) 803-7170

OR

Hala Elsherbini
Halliburton Investor Relations
(972) 458-8000
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.