– Total Net Sales of $136.1 million versus $138.7 million in Prior Year Third Quarter –

– Net Income of $3.1 million versus net loss of ($12.7) million in Prior Year Third Quarter –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million versus $9.7 million in Prior Year Third Quarter –

– Board of Directors Approves $0.14 Per Share Quarterly Dividend –

– Provides Updated Full-Year Outlook –

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its third quarter 2023 results.

Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, net sales decreased 1.9% to $136.1 million, compared to third quarter 2022 net sales of $138.7 million. Pretax income was $3.3 million compared to a pretax loss of ($17.0) million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $3.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share compared to a net loss of ($12.7) million, or ($0.80) per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.

In the prior year third quarter of 2022, the Company recognized pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill of $21.5 million ($17.1 million net of tax, or $1.07 per diluted share). On an adjusted basis, which excludes impairment charges made in the prior year third quarter, this quarter’s net income of $3.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share compares to $4.4 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the prior year. At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant items.

“We delivered stronger sequential results that are consistent with our back-end weighted full-year outlook, while again producing positive free cash flow, further reducing debt, and strategically investing to capitalize on future demand,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong customer retention reflects our sharp focus on customer service, and along with new customer wins in each segment underscores our potential to drive even stronger growth and profitability when economic uncertainty lifts. Our Board’s latest quarterly dividend approval reflects our shared confidence in the opportunities across all three of our attractive end markets, and our ability to further enhance shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable December 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 22, 2023.

2023 Full-Year Outlook

For full-year 2023, the Company is updating its Outlook to include a sales forecast range of $538 million to $545 million compared to its earlier forecast of $550 million to $560 million, and an earnings per share forecast range of $0.46 to $0.53 compared to its earlier forecast of $0.45 to $0.55.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through November 20, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 4364975 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this Form 10-Q are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential,” or “plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations, (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends and (5) the projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our, our customers’, and our suppliers’ businesses.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages) and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (“U.S.” or “United States”) in which the Company’s customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail, hotel, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of cotton and other manufacturing materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Company’s material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including existing and possible future variants, on the United States and global markets, our business, operations, customers, suppliers and employees, including the length and scope of restrictions imposed by various governments and organizations and the continuing success of efforts to deliver effective vaccines and boosters, among other factors; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 136,126 $ 138,703 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 82,928 88,066 Selling and administrative expenses 47,246 43,815 Goodwill impairment charge – 21,460 Other periodic pension costs 214 528 Interest expense 2,464 1,794 132,852 155,663 Income (loss) before income tax expense 3,274 (16,960 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 160 (4,241 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,114 $ (12,719 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.80 ) Diluted $ 0.19 $ (0.80 ) Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,992,792 15,806,852 Diluted 16,155,355 15,806,852 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 396,061 $ 430,218 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 248,159 281,667 Selling and administrative expenses 134,007 131,998 Goodwill impairment charge – 45,918 Intangible assets impairment charge – 5,581 Other periodic pension costs 642 1,584 Interest expense 7,658 2,676 390,466 469,424 Income (loss) before income tax expense 5,595 (39,206 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 380 (5,042 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,215 $ (34,164 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ (2.17 ) Diluted $ 0.32 $ (2.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,954,264 15,739,381 Diluted 16,132,832 15,739,381 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.40

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,729 $ 17,722 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,267 and $7,622, respectively 98,289 104,813 Accounts receivable – other 86 3,326 Inventories 105,134 124,976 Contract assets 46,765 52,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,824 14,166 Total current assets 278,827 317,983 Property, plant and equipment, net 48,666 51,392 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,806 9,113 Deferred tax asset 10,677 10,718 Intangible assets, net 52,098 55,753 Other assets 12,983 11,982 Total assets $ 422,057 $ 456,941 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,168 $ 42,060 Other current liabilities 37,433 38,646 Current portion of long-term debt 4,219 3,750 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,321 736 Total current liabilities 88,141 85,192 Long-term debt 103,134 151,567 Long-term pension liability 13,262 12,864 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 387 2,245 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,440 3,936 Other long-term liabilities 8,582 8,538 Total liabilities 226,946 264,342 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value – authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) – – Common stock, $.001 par value – authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,505,826 and 16,376,683 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 76,515 72,615 Retained earnings 121,308 122,979 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Pensions (990 ) (1,113 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,738 ) (1,898 ) Total shareholders’ equity 195,111 192,599 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 422,057 $ 456,941

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 5,215 $ (34,164 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,331 9,504 Goodwill impairment charge – 45,918 Intangible assets impairment charge – 5,581 Inventory write-downs 1,609 5,781 Provision for bad debts – accounts receivable 64 1,565 Share-based compensation expense 3,523 3,382 Deferred income tax benefit – (6,361 ) Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (442 ) 284 Change in fair value of written put options (460 ) (1,791 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses: Accounts receivable 6,410 3,521 Accounts receivable – other 3,240 978 Contract assets 6,208 (10,222 ) Inventories 18,280 (19,242 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,462 579 Other assets (844 ) 2,677 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 2,148 (9,561 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (279 ) (3,346 ) Long-term pension liability 561 1,662 Other long-term liabilities 362 (1,249 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 59,388 (4,504 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,023 ) (11,221 ) Acquisition of businesses – (11,202 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,023 ) (22,423 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings of debt 4,000 320,143 Repayment of debt (51,813 ) (274,898 ) Debt issuance costs (300 ) (869 ) Payment of cash dividends (6,886 ) (6,380 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (553 ) (1,416 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 97 684 Tax withholdings on vesting of restricted shares and performance based shares – (232 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (55,455 ) 37,032 Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 97 (132 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7 9,973 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 17,722 8,935 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 17,729 $ 18,908

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 3,114 $ (12,719 ) $ 5,215 $ (34,164 ) Interest expense 2,464 1,794 7,658 2,676 Income tax expense (benefit) 160 (4,241 ) 380 (5,042 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,515 3,401 10,331 9,504 Goodwill impairment charge – 21,460 – 45,918 Intangible assets impairment charge – – – 5,581 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9,253 $ 9,695 $ 23,584 $ 24,473 Net income (loss) $ 3,114 $ (12,719 ) $ 5,215 $ (34,164 ) Adjustment for items: Goodwill impairment charge – 21,460 – 45,918 Intangible assets impairment charge – – – 5,581 Tax impact of adjustments(2) – (4,345 ) – (6,385 ) Adjusted net income(3) $ 3,114 $ 4,396 $ 5,215 $ 10,950 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ (0.80 ) $ 0.32 $ (2.17 ) Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted share – 1.07 – 2.85 Diluted adjusted net income per share(3) $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Diluted, as reported 16,155,355 15,806,852 16,132,832 15,739,381 Diluted, as adjusted(4) 16,155,355 16,196,767 16,132,832 16,195,155

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and the other items described in the following sentence. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization), (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments and (v) gains or losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

(2) The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of each separate adjustment based on the statutory tax rate for the jurisdiction(s) in which the adjustment was taxable or deductible, and the tax effect of items that relate to tax specific financial transactions.

(3) Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, excluding the impacts of impairment charges. Management believes adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment charges that are not reflective of our core business.

(4) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted adjusted net income per share includes shares of common stock of 389,915 and 455,774 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. These shares were excluded from diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted net income (loss) per share, as the Company recognized a net loss their inclusion would have been antidilutive.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Other Total As of and For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023: Net income $ 3,114 Income tax expense 160 Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 5,506 $ 1,991 $ 3,173 $ (7,396 ) $ 3,274 Interest expense – – – 2,464 2,464 Depreciation and amortization 1,452 1,064 880 119 3,515 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6,958 $ 3,055 $ 4,053 $ (4,813 ) $ 9,253 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Other Total As of and For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022: Net loss $ (12,719 ) Income tax benefit (4,241 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense $ (17,635 ) $ 1,237 $ 4,390 $ (4,952 ) $ (16,960 ) Interest expense 87 32 – 1,675 1,794 Depreciation and amortization 1,724 973 653 51 3,401 Goodwill impairment charge 21,460 – – – 21,460 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 5,636 $ 2,242 $ 5,043 $ (3,226 ) $ 9,695 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Other Total As of and For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023: Net income $ 5,215 Income tax expense 380 Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 16,630 $ 3,542 $ 7,888 $ (22,465 ) $ 5,595 Interest expense – – – 7,658 7,658 Depreciation and amortization 4,826 3,014 2,210 281 10,331 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 21,456 $ 6,556 $ 10,098 $ (14,526 ) $ 23,584 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Other Total As of and For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022: Net loss $ (34,164 ) Income tax benefit (5,042 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense $ (15,730 ) $ (19,627 ) $ 13,071 $ (16,920 ) $ (39,206 ) Interest expense 205 84 – 2,387 2,676 Depreciation and amortization 4,696 2,942 1,697 169 9,504 Goodwill impairment charge 25,595 20,323 – – 45,918 Intangible assets impairment charge 5,581 – – – 5,581 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 20,347 $ 3,722 $ 14,768 $ (14,364 ) $ 24,473

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined above.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – REPORTABLE SEGMENTS BY QUARTER

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023: Net sales $ 83,512 $ 29,649 $ 24,121 $ (1,156 ) $ – $ 136,126 Cost of goods sold 54,588 18,165 10,724 (549 ) – 82,928 Gross margin 28,924 11,484 13,397 (607 ) – 53,198 Selling and administrative expenses 23,418 9,493 10,224 (607 ) 4,718 47,246 Other periodic pension cost – – – – 214 214 Interest expense – – – – 2,464 2,464 Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 5,506 $ 1,991 $ 3,173 $ – $ (7,396 ) $ 3,274 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023: Net sales $ 79,592 $ 28,072 $ 22,758 $ (1,260 ) $ – $ 129,162 Cost of goods sold 53,952 17,653 10,554 (593 ) – 81,566 Gross margin 25,640 10,419 12,204 (667 ) – 47,596 Selling and administrative expenses 20,362 9,466 9,614 (667 ) 4,607 43,382 Other periodic pension cost – – – – 214 214 Interest expense – – – – 2,624 2,624 Income (loss) before income tax expense $ 5,278 $ 953 $ 2,590 – $ (7,445 ) $ 1,376 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023: Net sales $ 81,851 $ 28,154 $ 22,056 $ (1,288 ) $ – $ 130,773 Cost of goods sold 55,952 18,054 10,267 (608 ) – 83,665 Gross margin 25,899 10,100 11,789 (680 ) – 47,108 Selling and administrative expenses 20,053 9,502 9,664 (680 ) 4,840 43,379 Other periodic pension cost – – – – 214 214 Interest expense – – – – 2,570 2,570 Income (loss) before taxes on income $ 5,846 $ 598 $ 2,125 $ – $ (7,624 ) $ 945

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – REPORTABLE SEGMENTS BY QUARTER

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)