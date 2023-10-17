First combination of three clinically proven biomaterials now available for the manufacture of medical devices such as spinal and cardiovascular implants

Superior Polymers Magnolia Trinity PEEK Superior Polymers Magnolia Trinity PEEK combines polyether ether ketone, carbon fiber, and hydroxyapatite for medical devices.

FLOWOOD, Miss., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Polymers, an innovator in advanced materials for medical applications, announces the launch today of Magnolia Trinity PEEK, bringing three clinically proven biomaterials together. Magnolia Trinity PEEK combines carbon fiber, hydroxyapatite, and polyether ether ketone—three critical materials required in high performance medical applications. Now, Magnolia Trinity PEEK brings unparalleled versatility, biocompatibility, and durability for medical devices such as orthopedic and cardiovascular implants or surgical instruments, catheter components, and more.

“Superior Polymers pushed the boundaries of material science to create Magnolia Trinity PEEK,” said Bob Fruge, Superior Polymers Director of Business Development. “Bringing these three proven materials together in one application is unprecedented. This novel composite material is opening new possibilities for implantable polymer usage for engineers, designers, and manufacturers. We are thrilled to bring Magnolia Trinity PEEK to our customers and the market to ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Multiple studies have proven the positive effects of hydroxyapatite, carbon fiber, and polyether ether ketone.i Carbon fiber is renowned for its exceptional mechanical properties, while hydroxyapatite is a natural mineral component of bone, known for its osteoconductive ability. Combining these materials allows for the creation of multi-functional composites that can simultaneously provide structural support, promote bone growth, and resist wear.

Magnolia Trinity PEEK is readily machinable and can be easily customized to suit specific medical device designs. This versatility allows for the creation of intricate and patient-specific implants.

Additional key features and benefits of Magnolia Trinity PEEK include:

Fatigue resistance : Carbon fiber reinforcement enhances the fatigue resistance of PEEK.

: Carbon fiber reinforcement enhances the fatigue resistance of PEEK. Reduced wear and friction for joint replacement and prosthetics : High wear resistance and low friction properties due to the presence of carbon fiber are advantageous in applications involving articulating or sliding components, such as joint replacements and prosthetic devices.

: High wear resistance and low friction properties due to the presence of carbon fiber are advantageous in applications involving articulating or sliding components, such as joint replacements and prosthetic devices. Osteoconductive potential : Hydroxyapatite is a naturally occurring mineral found in bone, and when combined with PEEK, it enhances the material’s osteoconductive properties.

: Hydroxyapatite is a naturally occurring mineral found in bone, and when combined with PEEK, it enhances the material’s osteoconductive properties. Enhanced radiolucency : Carbon fibers enhance the radiolucency compared to pure PEEK, which is relatively radiopaque.

: Carbon fibers enhance the radiolucency compared to pure PEEK, which is relatively radiopaque. Better hemocompatibility: Higher crystallinity of the composite may induce less hemolysis, thrombin generation, and reduce platelet adhesion making it a promising material for cardiovascular applications.

Magnolia Trinity PEEK is available now. To learn more and explore its potential applications with a materials expert, visit superior-polymers.com today to schedule a consultation. Representatives from Superior Polymers will be attending the upcoming annual North American Spine Society (NASS) event in Los Angeles, CA October 18 -21, 2023. To schedule a meeting please email Bob Fruge at bob.fruge@superior-polymers.com.

