Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Superior Silica Sands Announces Reinstated Mining Permit in Chippewa County, Wisconsin

Superior Silica Sands Announces Reinstated Mining Permit in Chippewa County, Wisconsin

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Fort Worth, TX, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerge Energy Services LP, along with its operating subsidiary Superior Silica Sands LLC (“Superior Silica Sands” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the reinstatement of the Company’s mining permit in Chippewa County and the restart of activities at the Company’s Auburn mine.  Following several months of close partnership and coordination efforts with Chippewa County, the Company is excited to announce the resolution of all outstanding items which included providing the financial assurance requested by the county, installing additional monitoring wells and implementing a plan for continued reclamation activities.  Superior Silica Sands’ remains dedicated to controlling the mine and committed to its obligations as a member of the Chippewa County community.

“Superior Silica has had a company presence and solid relationship with Chippewa County since 2011” notes Rick Shearer, President & CEO.  “We will remain a leading Northern White sand supplier.  Our commitment to be a responsible corporate citizen in northwestern Wisconsin has never wavered.”  

Superior Silica Sands has demonstrated over the years that it remains committed to the environment.  By way of example, Superior Silica Sands has collaborated with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Chippewa County in a long-term research study to evaluate the effects of mining and reclamation on the land.  Also, the Company was an industry leader and active participant in a 5-year groundwater study conducted by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the Wisconsin Geologic and Natural History Survey (WGNHS) to evaluate the effects of mining and irrigation on water resources in Chippewa County.   

In addition to our commitment to the environment, Superior Silica Sands’ contributions to the area have included financial assistance for construction of the New Auburn Fire Hall and local food pantry, scholarships for local students, volunteers for local projects such as construction of a Learning Trail at New Auburn, working at local festivals, adopting highway sections for roadside cleanups, and numerous donations to local fundraisers and charitable organizations.  The Auburn mine also has hired and purchased goods and services through the local community.   These historical contributions in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), combined with the Company’s go-forward partnership in the region reflect the Superior Silica Sands corporate values: Teamwork, Integrity and Commitment.

About Emerge Energy Services LP
Emerge Energy Services LP is a limited partnership engaged in the business of mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, a key input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, through its subsidiary Superior Silica Sands LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain statements that are “forward-looking statements.” These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including “may,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or “estimate.” These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expected by management of Emerge Energy Services LP.  When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Emerge Energy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. The risk factors and other factors noted in the Annual Report could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.  Except as required by law, Emerge Energy Services LP does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

PRESS CONTACT
Investor Relations
(817) 618-4020

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.