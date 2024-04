ROCKVILLE, Md., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced a regulatory update for SPN-830. SPN-830 is an investigational apomorphine infusion device for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“off” episodes) in Parkinson’s disease (PD) under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review.

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in response to the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for SPN-830. The CRL indicates that the review cycle for the application is complete, but that the application is not ready for approval in its present form.

The CRL mentions two areas that require additional review by the FDA or additional information to be provided to the FDA. The first area relates to product quality. The Company recently submitted additional product quality data to the FDA which it has not yet reviewed. The second relates to the master file for the infusion device which is proprietary to the device manufacturer. The Company plans to discuss with the device manufacturer the provision of the requested information and the steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for SPN-830. No clinical safety or efficacy issues were identified as a requirement for approval. The FDA completed in February 2024 a successful preapproval inspection of the device manufacturer’s facility.

“We remain committed to bringing SPN-830 to the market as an important treatment option for PD patients who experience motor fluctuations associated with off episodes. We will work with the FDA to address the CRL and to successfully resubmit our SPN-830 NDA,” said Jack Khattar, President & CEO of Supernus.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

