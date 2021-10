Supernus to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 3, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company expects to report financial and business results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Jack Khattar, President and CEO, and Tim Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call to present the third quarter 2021 financial and business results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Following management’s prepared remarks and discussion of business results, the call will be open for questions.

A live webcast will be available at www.supernus.com.

Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference dial-in: (877) 288-1043 International dial-in: (970) 315-0267 Conference ID: 7595459 Conference Call Name: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.supernus.com, in the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the live call.

