Supernus to Present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company’s management will present a Company overview and update, as well as host investor meetings, at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Time: 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) Place: Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, Calif.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management during this conference should contact the conference coordinator.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’ in the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at www.supernus.com . An archived replay of this webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company currently markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy, and Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD and SPN-604 for the treatment of bipolar disorder.

CONTACT:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Gregory S. Patrick, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel: (301) 838-2591

Or