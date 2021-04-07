Supersapiens to be Title Sponsor for 2021 IRONMAN World Championship Kona

The announcement also boasts title sponsorship of four flagship IRONMAN events

Supersapiens is proud to become the 2021 and 2022 title sponsor for the IRONMAN World Championship, held annually in Kona, Hawaii.

Atlanta, GA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Supersapiens is proud to become the 2021 and 2022 title sponsor for the IRONMAN World Championship, held annually in Kona, Hawaii. The deal also includes four of Europe’s most renowned races, IRONMAN UK, IRONMAN Hamburg, IRONMAN France, and IRONMAN Emilia Romagna.

The Supersapiens training ecosystem, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor and the Supersapiens app, empowers athletes to optimize fueling, maximize training, and increase performance gains. Their set of data interpretation tools is leading the future of fueling and sports performance.

Today’s announcement expands on their existing partnership, announced earlier this year when Supersapiens became the Official Real-Time Energy Management System Partner for 26 IRONMAN® and IRONMAN 70.3® events (full list below).

“As athletes, we understand the challenge, struggle, and commitment of training for endurance events like IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3,” says Supersapiens Founder and CEO Phil Southerland. “We are truly excited to work with IRONMAN athletes to take the gambling out of race day. These superhumans put so much time and energy into training for one or two target events each year. There is too much on the line for them to take a chance on fueling during those races. We look forward to seeing the personal satisfaction of goals achieved by IRONMAN athletes around the world.”

A partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott makes Supersapiens the only energy management ecosystem that directly integrates with a Bluetooth-enabled CGM (continuous glucose monitor) — the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. This strategic partnership means that Supersapiens can offer athletes access to truly meaningful and actionable glucose data — real-time glucose levels transmitted directly to their phone.

“The IRONMAN World Championship is the pinnacle of Triathlon,” says Supersapiens Vice President of Marketing and IRONMAN athlete, Travis McKenzie. “At our core, Supersapiens is a company of dedicated athletes who inherently understand the road to Kona. Until now, effectively fueling an athlete’s training, recovery, and racing has been a guessing game. Using this innovative technology, athletes can get a step closer towards mastering the fourth discipline of Triathlon.”

Additionally, IRONMAN and Supersapiens will introduce the Supersapiens Sub Club Training Platform giving athletes access to education, coaching and support to reach specific time goals in their upcoming IRONMAN events. The program will roll out in late-April. Supported by the vast IRONMAN U Coaching Network, athletes will have access to exclusive content and expert knowledge to master fueling for their training, recovery, and racing needs.

The IRONMAN Group CEO, Andrew Messick said, “As many athletes learn the hard way, a stellar bike split becomes irrelevant if sub-par fuelling strategies cause a bonk later on in the race. The IRONMAN World Championship represents the pinnacle in our sport, and Supersapiens’ innovative energy management ecosystem and real-time glucose levels insight will prove invaluable in an athlete’s endeavour for the ultimate red-carpet glory. We are excited to extend our partnership with Supersapiens and give athletes every advantage to achieve their optimal performance goals.”

The Supersapiens ecosystem powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. For markets where Supersapiens has yet to be released, athletes can secure their spot on the waitlist. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and become a member at www.supersapiens.com.

2021 IRONMAN Events:

IRONMAN 70.3 Kraichgau

IRONMAN 70.3 Switzerland

IRONMAN 70.3 Luxembourg

IRONMAN Frankfurt (European Championship)

Supersapiens | IRONMAN UK

IRONMAN Austria

IRONMAN 70.3 Les Sables d’Olonne

IRONMAN Switzerland Thun

IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland

IRONMAN 70.3 Graz

IRONMAN Ireland-Cork

IRONMAN 70.3 Vichy

IRONMAN Vichy

Supersapiens | IRONMAN Hamburg

IRONMAN 70.3 Duisburg

IRONMAN 70.3 Zell am See

Supersapiens | IRONMAN France

IRONMAN 70.3 Nice

IRONMAN Wales

IRONMAN 70.3 Weymouth

IRONMAN 70.3 Pays d’Aix

IRONMAN 70.3 Emilia Romagna

Supersapiens | IRONMAN Italy Emilie Romangna

IRONMAN 70.3 Venice

Supersapiens | IRONMAN World Championship Kona

IRONMAN 70.3 Sardegna

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is a US-based sports technology company focused on energy management systems to empower athletes to effectively manage in-training fueling to sustain high-intensity work, properly manage glucose levels to maximize recovery, and achieve bigger performance gains.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure glucose. Athletes are defined as individuals who perform exercise with the purpose of improving wellness and performance. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance. The biosensor is not intended for use in the diagnosis, treatment, or monitoring of a disease.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is not yet available for sale in the U.S. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Help Center.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN Virtual Racing (VR) Series, 5150 Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running Series, IRONKIDS, ITU World Triathlon Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and The Sun-Herald City2Surf, Ultra-Trail World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance (www.advance.com), a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.

