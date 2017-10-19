SuperSonic Imagine to Showcase Next-Generation Aixplorer® Ultimate’s Solutions for Liver Disease Management at The Liver Meeting 2017

Breaking News
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext:SSI) (FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, announced today it will be exhibiting at The Liver Meeting, held at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, October 20 – 24. The company will introduce the Aixplorer Ultimate, which is an image-guided non-invasive liver disease assessment system, during the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) meeting.

“The Aixplorer Ultimate’s image-guided ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™) technique enables physicians to measure tissue stiffness non-invasively with color-coded images acquired in just 60 seconds,” explains Alex Exposito, Director of North America at SuperSonic Imagine. “This evaluation of liver fibrosis severity* provides a highly accurate alternative to biopsy, without the high costs or risk of morbidity. This is particularly beneficial for patients with hepatitis C and other diseases that require repeated evaluations.”

The new Aixplorer Ultimate has expanded the technology evolution through innovation thanks to exclusive UltraFast™ technology. The Ultimate’s elegant new look and enhanced user interface make it simple to use. The system’s computation power is more than 4.5 times faster and 20% more energy efficient than its predecessor. Aixplorer Ultimate also includes a barcode scanner for inputting patient information, reducing manual errors and saving time.

With its new Aixplorer Ultimate and its exclusive UltraFast technology SuperSonic Imagine expands the platform, adding new innovative features, making exams easier, without compromising quality or performance. Non-invasive tools to evaluate liver stiffness and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) assessment are at the point of care, making the procedure an extension of the clinical examination.

“We look forward to sharing the Aixplorer Ultimate’s capabilities at The Liver Meeting. With SWE technology, Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists can evaluate liver stiffness for the assessment of liver fibrosis* and NASH severity without a biopsy,” said SuperSonic Imagine CEO Michèle Lesieur.

More than 120 international publications agree that SuperSonic Imagine’s ShearWave Elastography has demonstrated reliability and effectiveness in the liver field.  

Attendees can learn more about the Aixplorer Ultimate by visiting SSI at booth #306 throughout The Liver Meeting.

*Pending FDA 510k

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast™ platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), UltraFast™ Doppler and more recently Angio PL.U.S – Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.

