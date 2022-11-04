Supplier Diversity Champions program Supplier Diversity Champions program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Supplier Diversity Champions program, powered by The US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC), will officially launch in January 2023 to acknowledge and celebrate the “unsung heroes” of supplier diversity.

Supplier Diversity Champions (“SD Champions”) program breaks new ground in the realm of supplier diversity by including applications from any U.S.-based corporation with at least 750 U.S.-based employees, opening the doors for equitable recognition of supplier diversity programs at varying levels of maturity. The SD Champions program advanced by USPAACC represents a purposeful shift away from awards solely based on a corporation’s ability to spend and moves toward a new emphasis that encourages transparency, innovation, inclusion, impact on the community, and integration in supplier diversity programs.

“By recognizing the unsung heroes of supplier diversity, our SD Champions program is a game changer. We’re moving beyond corporate spending and looking more holistically toward transparency, innovation, inclusion, impact on the community, and integration of supplier diversity initiatives in their entirety. We believe that supplier diversity is critical to the success of our nation’s economy and contributes to the health, security, and stability of the global supply chain,” USPAACC National President and CEO Susan Au Allen said.

“While our program will accept applications beginning January of 2023, we’ve already received an incredibly positive response to our program from corporations and national certification organizations who want to be part of this effort. This program will draw a new skyline for building and recognizing the true champions of supplier diversity. USPAACC is excited to see our SD Champions program officially open in January and grow beyond the skyline,” USPAACC National President and CEO Susan Au Allen stated.

The SD Champions program is supported by USPAACC’s chamber partners Disability:IN, NaVOBA, NVBDC, US Black Chambers, and WBENC, respectively. For more details about the Supplier Diversity Champions program, call or email USPAACC at (202) 735-3632, rachelle@uspaacc.com, or visit the website http://supplierdiversitychampions.us/.

About USPAACC

Founded in 1984 in the nation’s capital, the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) is the most established and effective national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing all Asian American and Asian American-related groups in business, sciences, the arts, sports, education, public and community services. USPAACC’s mission is to promote and propel economic growth and job creation by opening doors to business and professional opportunities for Pan*Asian Americans and their partners in corporations, government at the federal, state, and local levels, and the small, minority, and diverse business communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, USPAACC reaches Pan Asian American businesses nationwide through regional chapters in California, Texas, New York/New Jersey, Georgia, Illinois, and the Washington DC-Maryland-Virginia National Capital Area. To learn more, visit www.uspaacc.com.

*Pan Asian American includes East, South, Southeast Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Native Hawaiian.

