Supply Chain Companies Verusen and Machine Compare Announce Partnership to Reduce Supply Chain Waste

The Companies Will Work Together to Combine Benefits of Verusen’s Supply Chain Intelligence Platform with Machine Compare’s Spare Parts Marketplace

ATLANTA and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global supply chain companies Verusen and Machine Compare have formed a partnership to reduce supply chain waste and bring efficiencies to the new and used global machinery parts marketplace.

Verusen is an innovator in supply chain data, inventory, and procurement technology, and Machine Compare is the company behind the B2B Marketplace where manufacturer sellers list their unused, obsolete, and surplus stock for buyers.

The partnership’s key ambition is to create efficiencies in the supply chain market that will offer the simplest customer experience to reduce waste, limit risk, and help companies meet end-to-end material management goals, and create a new way to conduct business on our planet.

Verusen will bring to the partnership its excellence in the AI workflow process through its supply chain intelligence platform that allows organizations to further extend, execute, buy and sell intelligently. Machine Compare will use this innovative technology to further its growth with Marketplace, its e-commerce platform for companies to buy and sell spare parts and overstock inventory.

“We are excited to bring to market an optimal solution for manufacturers and the environment,” said Paul Noble, Founder and CEO of Verusen. “Our partnership with Machine Compare resolves a painful and wasteful process while supporting supply chains to combine data + human intelligence and accelerate building resilient supply networks. We are simplifying the end-to-end materials management customer experience to help manufacturers find their material truth and realize a whole new level of sustainability.”

“We are delighted to have found Verusen to resolve our complex problems with data cleanliness and supply chain analysis,” said Ben Findlay, Co-founder and CEO of Machine Compare. “With AI now interwoven into our processes, the burden on analysis is now lifted, allowing our team as well as our partners to instead shift to long-term strategic planning. Rather than jumping into situations as they arise in real-time, we’re able to expand our view beyond daily data challenges to consider future decisions that will continue making our whole supply chain more efficient. Our clients who have adopted Verusen are now showing a reduction in downtime, stockouts and costs.” 

As a result of the partnership, manufacturers will now have a single way to:

  • Understand their materials data across their network without the need for data cleansing
  • Optimize inventory and procurement to eliminate waste
  • Balance their network and one-click market excess inventory from Verusen to Machine Compare
  • Easily source parts from Machine Compare to reduce supplier risk and save money

To learn more about the Verusen and Machine Compare partnership please visit: https://verusen.com/supply-chain-companies-verusen-and-machine-compare-announce-partnership-to-reduce-supply-chain-waste/

Verusen
Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

Machine Compare
Machine Compare (Manchester, UK) is home to one of the world’s largest databases for new and used machinery across industry verticals. In 2021, it launched its Amazon-esque e-commerce platform, Marketplace, which is quickly becoming the leading B2B marketplace for buyers and sellers of industrial spare parts.

Hundreds of multinational manufacturers are already listed on Marketplace, showcasing their new, unused and refurbished electrical and mechanical stock from a variety of brands such as Allen Bradley, SKF, Bosch, ABB, Baldor, Emerson, Intel, INA, Mitsubishi and Panasonic. Visit marketplace.machinecompare.com/ for more information.

