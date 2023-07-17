MarketResearch.biz reports that the demand for Supply Chain Management Software is expected to rise in the coming years as consumers become more conscious of the need for enhanced operational efficiency, real-time visibility, and effective coordination across the supply chain network.

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Supply Chain Management Software Market size accounted for USD 14.3 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 35.3 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Supply chain management software improves operational efficiency in companies by enhancing inventory management, logistics, and sales and marketing operations. It aims for a streamlined, cost-effective supply chain that adapts quickly to market fluctuations. Software-driven automation and optimization lead to cost reductions, time-to-market efficiency, agility, and customer satisfaction.”





Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Supply Chain Management Software Market sample report at: https://marketresearch.biz/report/supply-chain-management-software-market/request-sample

Key Takeaway:

By type, in 2022, the supply chain management software market was dominated by the Large enterprises segment.

segment. By component, the solution segment dominated the market with a significant share.

segment dominated the market with a significant share. By deployment mode, the supply chain management software market is dominated by the cloud segment.

segment. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the supply chain management software market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Supply Chain Management Software Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the supply chain management software industry. Some of these factors include:

Technological Advancements : The advancement of technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain has significantly impacted the supply chain management software industry.

: The advancement of technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain has significantly impacted the supply chain management software industry. Globalization and Complex Supply Chains: As businesses expand globally and supply chains become more complex, the need for effective supply chain management software increases.

As businesses expand globally and supply chains become more complex, the need for effective supply chain management software increases. Demand for Visibility and Transparency: Increasing customer expectations and regulatory requirements have fueled the demand for supply chain visibility and transparency.

Increasing customer expectations and regulatory requirements have fueled the demand for supply chain visibility and transparency. Supply Chain Resilience: Recent disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://marketresearch.biz/report/supply-chain-management-software-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

Supply Chain Management is a critical component of modern business operations, encompassing the coordination, planning, and execution of activities involved in the flow of goods and services from the point of origin to the point of consumption. The market for SCM solutions and services has been growing steadily over the years, driven by factors such as globalization, increasing customer expectations, and the need for more efficient and responsive supply chains.

Top Trends in Global Supply Chain Management Market

Influential Market Trends Affecting the Supply Chain Management Software Market

Supply chain management software revolutionizes business supply chains, with numerous solutions available, contributing to the anticipated market development and industry trends. It makes the tasks much more transparent, easier, and faster to carry out.

Increasing emphasis on ethical and sustainable supply chain practices

Sustainability and ethical business practices are increasingly important globally due to consumer awareness of environmental impact. This has led to businesses focusing on sustainability and ethical supply chain practices. Supply chain management software can help businesses transition to a more sustainable and ethical supply chain, enhancing their reputation and consumer confidence.

Regional Analysis

Supply chain management software is crucial for global organizations, streamlining coordination between suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and consumers. North America dominates the market with a 34% revenue share, attributed to its strong transport and communication infrastructure, which improves supply chain management and reduces lead and delivery times. Additionally, North America’s high R&D spending further drives its dominance in this market.

Competitive Landscape

Supply chain management software businesses are developing new technologies and expansion strategies through investments, mergers, and acquisitions. They are focusing more and more on updating the software according to the client’s needs to make it easier to use. In addition, several key players are now focusing on the expansion of new ideas to expand the market growth of supply chain management software.

Make informed business decisions with our sample report, revealing key market insights Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 14.3 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 35.3 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 9.7% North America Revenue Share 34% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032



Market Drivers

The supply chain management software market is growing due to the increasing urgency of optimizing supply chains. The growth of firms and global trade contribute to the complexity and unmanageability of supply chains. Supply chain management software can help companies save costs and increase efficiency by streamlining processes. Cloud-hosted supply chain management solutions facilitate remote data access, simplifying cooperation and increasing visibility, enabling businesses to improve decision-making and logistics efficiency and reduce costs.

Market Restraints

SCM software faces market restraints due to data security and privacy concerns. It stores supplier and vendor information, consumer data, and financial transactions, making it vulnerable to cyberattacks and theft. Companies must ensure robust security features and comply with data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA, as violating these regulations can lead to costly fines and legal issues.

Market Opportunities

Supply chain management software is crucial for businesses to consolidate operations, optimize processes, and save time and money. With increasing demand for transparency, cloud-based solutions, Retail e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and blockchain technology, the market has unprecedented growth potential.

Cloud-based supply chain management solutions are gaining popularity due to their lower costs, scalability, and enhanced security compared to traditional on-premises software. This trend is driving industry expansion and enhancing businesses’ operations.

Maximize your profitability with MarketResearch.Biz – Gain a competitive edge by acquiring this premium report at https://marketresearch.biz/purchase-report/?report_id=26690

Report Segmentation of the Supply Chain Management Software Market

Type Insight

The supply chain management software market is a rapidly evolving sector, with large enterprises dominating the market due to their need for efficient supply chain management. The demand for these solutions is increasing as global enterprises grow, and the major firms segment is expected to maintain its market dominance. The growth of developing economies like India, China, and Brazil has fueled the popularity of supply chain management software solutions, particularly in the large corporations segment.

Component Insight

The solution segment dominates the supply chain management software market, offering comprehensive solutions for inventory and transportation management. This end-to-end approach is tailored to corporate needs and has been driven by the growth of emerging economies and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. The demand for efficient supply chain management software has been fueled by the need for efficient operations management and the need for tailored solutions.

Deployment Mode Insight

The cloud segment dominates the supply chain management software market, offering flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for efficient supply chain operations. This web-based solution enables businesses to control operations from anywhere. Emerging economies’ economic growth drives the demand for software that efficiently manages various operations, while e-commerce platforms have fueled the demand for cloud-based solutions.

Uncover valuable statistics and future projections by accessing a sample report for historical and forecast market data spanning 2016 to 2032 at https://marketresearch.biz/report/supply-chain-management-software-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on Component

Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Based On End-Use

Healthcare

FMCG

Retail And E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Automotive

Transportation and Logistics

Other End-Use

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Comarch

Aspen Technology Inc.

IBM Corporation

JDA Software Group Inc.

Infor

Oracle Corporation

Kinaxis

QAD Inc.

Plex Manufacturing Cloud

SAP SE

Sage

Vanguard Software.

Recent Development of the Supply Chain Management Software Market

DHL partnered with BluJay Solutions in December 2021, advancing digital transformation by utilizing real-time data analysis, automation, and predictive analytics for better planning and execution.

In October 2021, E2open, a cloud-based supply chain software provider, acquired BluJay Solutions, expanding its portfolio to include transportation management and logistics optimization capabilities.

Browse More Related Reports

Generative AI in Supply Chain Market size is expected to be worth around USD 10,284 Mn by 2032 from USD 269 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 45.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

by 2032 from in 2022, growing at a during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is slated to index a CAGR of 4.1%.

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market size is expected to be worth around USD 46,449.50 million by 2031 from USD 18,071.90 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.89% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

by 2031 from in 2021, growing at a during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. Blockchain Technology in Supply Chain Management market is expected to index a valuation of USD XX million from a value of USD 1.0 Mn registered in 2021.

About Us:

MarketResearch.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. MarketResearch.Biz provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – MarketResearch.biz MarketResearch.biz (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@marketresearch.biz Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 347 796 4335 Website: https://marketresearch.biz/