LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, congratulates Vice President, Global Procurement Richard Mansilla who is recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as one of the winners of the 2023 Pros to Know award.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. Winners are selected based on their professional achievements, innovations and solutions.

“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”

“I’m honored to represent Wabash in the global supply chain and to be selected as a Pro to Know, but I didn’t get here alone,” Mansilla said. “We have a great team at Wabash that works hard to advance the company’s vision to provide solutions in transportation, logistics and distribution that move the business of transport forward. We do this important work every day by nurturing supplier partnerships and working together to grow our businesses and build stability in an industry that is sensitive to change. I’m humbled to accept this award, but the credit goes to the Wabash team.”

Mansilla was recognized this week at ProMat 2023 in Chicago. View the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners at https://sdce.me/4ss5cl.

