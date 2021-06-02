Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SupplyCore Inc. Awarded Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Contract by Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc. Awarded Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Contract by Defense Logistics Agency

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

This contract provides MRO supplies and incidental services to the U.S. military and federal agencies in facilities located in Europe

Rockford, IL, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and government contractor, has been awarded a 5-year contract for the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) program for the U.S. military and federal agencies. This contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support Europe, supports facilities located in the European Command (EUCOM), specifically countries located south of The Alps in the Mediterranean Region in Europe.

Through this contract, SupplyCore will provide facility maintenance, repair and operation supplies and related incidental services to customers serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and NATO. Items supported under this contract include: Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) supplies; plumbing supplies; electrical products; tools; chemical, lubricating, and rubber products; construction supplies; conduits; prefabricated structures; appliances; utility vehicles; perimeter security items; communication devices; and various other commercial supplies required by warfighters to accomplish their mission. 

“SupplyCore is proud to support our troops throughout the world in sustaining readiness,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “We have met customer demands domestically and abroad as an MRO Prime Vendor for twenty-three years and appreciate the opportunity to extend our support to customers in Europe through this contract.”

Under DLA’s MRO TLS program, customers can easily order competitively priced commercial, off-the-shelf, part numbered items within the scope of the contract. As an MRO TLS vendor, SupplyCore provides customers with a robust online procurement and ordering platform, automated vendor RFQs for products and logistics, dynamic inventory management, total asset visibility, 24-hour customer service, and order tracking from placement to delivery. This MRO Europe Zone 2 contract award is firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity with a maximum value of $108 million. 

Through its Base Operations Supply solutions, SupplyCore is a long-standing MRO Prime Vendor with DLA. In addition, DLA named SupplyCore earlier this year as a Prime Vendor of its Special Operational Equipment Tailored Logistics Support 10-year contract. For more information about SupplyCore’s solutions, visit www.supplycore.com.

About SupplyCore Inc.

For more than 30 years, SupplyCore has supported the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items and heavy equipment. Driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and contingency, SupplyCore’s market segments include Base Operations Supply, Special Operational Equipment, and Weapon Systems Support. SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. Inc. has recognized SupplyCore as one of America’s fastest-growing companies for a total of nine years, including induction into the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com

CONTACT: Nellie Miller
SupplyCore Inc.
815-972-4726
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.