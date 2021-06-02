SupplyCore Inc. Awarded Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Contract by Defense Logistics Agency

This contract provides MRO supplies and incidental services to the U.S. military and federal agencies in facilities located in Europe

Rockford, IL, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and government contractor, has been awarded a 5-year contract for the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) program for the U.S. military and federal agencies. This contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support Europe, supports facilities located in the European Command (EUCOM), specifically countries located south of The Alps in the Mediterranean Region in Europe.

Through this contract, SupplyCore will provide facility maintenance, repair and operation supplies and related incidental services to customers serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and NATO. Items supported under this contract include: Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) supplies; plumbing supplies; electrical products; tools; chemical, lubricating, and rubber products; construction supplies; conduits; prefabricated structures; appliances; utility vehicles; perimeter security items; communication devices; and various other commercial supplies required by warfighters to accomplish their mission.

“SupplyCore is proud to support our troops throughout the world in sustaining readiness,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “We have met customer demands domestically and abroad as an MRO Prime Vendor for twenty-three years and appreciate the opportunity to extend our support to customers in Europe through this contract.”

Under DLA’s MRO TLS program, customers can easily order competitively priced commercial, off-the-shelf, part numbered items within the scope of the contract. As an MRO TLS vendor, SupplyCore provides customers with a robust online procurement and ordering platform, automated vendor RFQs for products and logistics, dynamic inventory management, total asset visibility, 24-hour customer service, and order tracking from placement to delivery. This MRO Europe Zone 2 contract award is firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity with a maximum value of $108 million.

Through its Base Operations Supply solutions, SupplyCore is a long-standing MRO Prime Vendor with DLA. In addition, DLA named SupplyCore earlier this year as a Prime Vendor of its Special Operational Equipment Tailored Logistics Support 10-year contract. For more information about SupplyCore’s solutions, visit www.supplycore.com.

About SupplyCore Inc.

For more than 30 years, SupplyCore has supported the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items and heavy equipment. Driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and contingency, SupplyCore’s market segments include Base Operations Supply, Special Operational Equipment, and Weapon Systems Support. SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. Inc. has recognized SupplyCore as one of America’s fastest-growing companies for a total of nine years, including induction into the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com

CONTACT: Nellie Miller SupplyCore Inc. 815-972-4726 [email protected]