SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America Host Record-Breaking Supply-Chain Tradeshow for the Nutrition and Food & Beverage Industry

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America (FiNA), co-located for the first time in 2019, hosted a record-breaking event that gathered more than 1,300 exhibitors and 18,500 attendees from 75 countries. Now in its 23rd year, the show returned to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from October 15-19.

The event, produced by Informa Markets, showcased the top ingredients and technologies that will fuel growth and drive trends in dietary supplements, foods, beverages and sports nutrition products. FiNA brought to the show additional resources to serve large food and beverage brands as well as the fast growing natural, organic and functional food and beverage companies that are driving significant growth in the market.

“The people and companies at SupplySide and FiNA are driving the future of healthy, sustainable products,” said Jon Benninger, Informa VP & Market Leader for SupplySide. “We are committed to supporting this important work to bring more health to more people”

“We are overwhelmed by the positive response we received from show visitors and exhibitors. Food ingredients North America is the latest addition to our global portfolio of events and helps customers enter into new markets to foster their growth,” said Julien Bonvallet, Brand Director, Food ingredients Global.

Attendees took part in a robust education program including a workshop series that explored five key 2019 themes and trends : clean label formulation, expanding market research, partnership for quality, regulatory compliance and hemp & CBD. The new “Diversity & Inclusion: Good Business for All” workshop examined how companies are increasingly finding that issues of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI) support a profitable business.

There were two featured sessions: “DSHEA @25: Legal Reform and the Future of Law” looking at the past 25 years since the passage of the Dietary Supplement Health & Education Act, its future and new expectations; and “Accelerating Growth in the Organic Market” discussing global regulatory issues related to organic imports, the top ways marketers can positively impact the availability of organic ingredients, and the creative solutions being developed to address the critical challenges facing the organic supply chain.

“There was an amazing level of engagement in the conference programming as well as sessions in the expo hall. Sessions on key topics such as CBD, sports nutrition, packaging, colors and flavors and much more attracted a breadth of interested attendees. And we also saw more dialogue around trending issues like diversity and inclusion, biotechnology, regulatory compliance and more. As always, we are pleased to be the gathering point for the industry to connect and take away insights to fuel their business growth,” said Heather Granato, Vice President, Content for Informa Markets.

Granato and the team at Natural Products INSIDER share their insights on the top trends of SupplySide West in the award-winning Healthy INSIDER podcast series featured on the Natural Products INSIDER website.

The NEXTY Awards at SupplySide, new in 2019, recognized innovation, inspiration and integrity across a range of finished product categories from condition-specific supplements and nutrient delivery innovation to functional food & beverage and brand storytelling. The full list of winners is available online .

The event also called attention to the non-profit Vitamin Angels organization that delivers needed vitamins and nutrients to millions of women and children around the world. Informa co-hosted a CEO reception to expand awareness of the program and presented the organization with a donation of $50,000, which will deliver needed vitamin A to 200,000 children.

