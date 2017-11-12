Support for Merkel’s conservatives falls to 6-yr low ahead of crunch coalition talks

BERLIN (Reuters) – Support for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives has fallen to the lowest level in more than six years, according to a poll on Sunday, as they prepare for more talks on a coalition deal with the environmentalist Greens and a pro-business party.
