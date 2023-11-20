– Expert panelists to share insights into understanding and managing behavioral health issues in pets

– Premiere comes at a time of rising veterinary visits related to behavioral concerns in pets

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As pet parents settle into the school run, work-week routine, Trupanion, the leading insurance provider for cats and dogs, is raising awareness around pet behavioral health, and the potential impact of these transitions on our pets and ourselves.

On December 6, 2023, Trupanion will be hosting a YouTube Premiere, “Understanding & Managing Behavioral Health in Pets”. Throughout the Premiere, panelists will discuss topics pertaining to pet behavioral health and offer expert guidance on how to manage behavioral health issues in our pets.

This Premiere comes at a time of rising veterinary visits related to behavioral concerns in pets. Trupanion reports that 2023 is tracking towards a record high year for claims related to behavioral issues, such as stress and anxiety, abnormal or altered behavior. Since 2013, Trupanion has seen a 465% rise in these issues.

The Premiere will be hosted by Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer, and feature internationally renowned guest speakers from the animal health field, with particular expertise in neurology, neuroscience and behavioral science. Panelists include:

Dr. E’Lise Christensen, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, veterinarian with a passion supporting the human-animal bond. She is an international lecturer, author, and media personality who covers topics such as small animal behavior, public health, and animal sheltering.

Dr. Kathy Murphy, BVetMed, DPhil, CVA, CLAS, MRCVS, veterinarian and neuroscientist specializing in anesthesia and animal behavior. Passionate about science communication, she provides evidence-based information to animal professionals and clients, and engages in ethical, educational, and research initiatives in veterinary medicine and neuroscience.

Dr. Carrie Jurney, Diplomate American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (Neuro), is a veterinary neurologist and practice owner at Remedy Veterinary Specialists in San Francisco. She is a passionate advocate for mental health and wellbeing, and serves as the president of Not One More Vet, the world’s largest wellness-focused charity for veterinary professionals. The role has led her to lecture internationally on the topic, and she is currently writing a textbook on Wellbeing for Veterinary Teams. Beyond her professional pursuits, Dr. Jurney is a sculptor, amateur blacksmith, wife to Chris, and zookeeper to two cats and an oversized dog named Max.

In addition to offering guidance to pet owners, the expert panelists will discuss pet behavioral health, including how to recognize behavioral health issues and behavioral, medicinal and therapeutic treatment considerations.

YouTube Premiere Details

Title: Understanding & Managing Behavioral Health in Pets

Date & Time: 5 pm PT, December 6th, 2023

The Premiere will be available for replay at trupan.in/PetBehavior. Tune in real-time to pose questions to our panelists, who will be actively addressing viewer questions throughout the duration of the Premiere in the live chat.

The “Understanding & Managing Behavioral Health in Pets” Premiere builds on the series of popular pet health webinars established in 2020 by the Covid Council, tackling topics such as Covid-19, the pet adoption landscape, and what to expect when you’re expecting (a new puppy or kitten!), among others, which collectively received an estimated 5 million views.

Since its inception over 20 years ago, Trupanion has paid out over $2.4 billion in paid veterinary invoices on behalf of its members.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 960,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

