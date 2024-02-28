The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review whether former president Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution in the Special Counsel’s federal election interference case, an election-year dispute that will have blockbuster legal and political implications for the nation.
The justices have fast-tracked the appeal, and will hear oral arguments in late April, with a ruling on the merits expected by late June. Trump’s criminal trial has been put on hold pending resolution of
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Laken Riley’s murder the ‘direct result’ of immigration laws passed by NYC Democrats: councilman - February 28, 2024
- NY Dems approve bill that will limit where voters can challenge gerrymandering: ‘Rig the game’ - February 28, 2024
- Baby pig thrown like football at Mardi Gras rescued, adopted, ‘pardoned’ in Baton Rouge - February 28, 2024