The Supreme Court appeared very wary Thursday of the state of Colorado’s effort to kick former President Trump off its primary ballot, and questioned how a ruling in its favor would not lead to an “unmanageable situation” for the nation.

The court is considering for the first time the meaning and reach of Article 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars former officeholders who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office again.

Colorado argued that be

[Read Full story at source]