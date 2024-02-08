The Supreme Court appeared very wary Thursday of the state of Colorado’s effort to kick former President Trump off its primary ballot, and questioned how a ruling in its favor would not lead to an “unmanageable situation” for the nation.
The court is considering for the first time the meaning and reach of Article 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars former officeholders who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office again.
Colorado argued that be
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republicans slam Biden as ‘unfit’ for office after classified docs report, as Democrats say he’s cleared - February 8, 2024
- Biden ‘did not remember when he was vice president,’ when his son Beau died, during special counsel interviews - February 8, 2024
- Trump demands DOJ ‘immediately’ drop charges against him in classified docs case after Biden decision - February 8, 2024