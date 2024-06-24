The Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear reality star Josh Duggar’s appeal of his child pornography conviction.
The court announced it was denying Duggar’s petition for certiorari in its Monday order list. The former reality star had sought to overturn his 12-year prison sentence that was handed down in December 2021. He is expected to remain in prison until 2032.
A federal jury in Arkansas found Duggar, 36, guilty in 2021 on charges related to the receipt of ch
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Supreme Court declines to hear reality star Josh Duggar’s appeal of child pornography conviction - June 24, 2024
- Trump camp hits back after CNN host cuts feed, slams debate moderator’s ‘history of anti-Trump lies’ - June 24, 2024
- Illegal immigrant linked to Morin rape, murder by earlier assault of 9-year-old girl: cops - June 24, 2024