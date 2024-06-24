The Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear reality star Josh Duggar’s appeal of his child pornography conviction.

The court announced it was denying Duggar’s petition for certiorari in its Monday order list. The former reality star had sought to overturn his 12-year prison sentence that was handed down in December 2021. He is expected to remain in prison until 2032.

A federal jury in Arkansas found Duggar, 36, guilty in 2021 on charges related to the receipt of ch

