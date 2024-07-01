The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed challenges to Florida and Texas laws that restrict how large social media companies moderate user content.
Each law would require Big Tech companies like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook to host third-party communications but prevent those businesses from blocking or removing users’ posts based on political viewpoints.
In a unanimous ruling, the court said lower courts did not properly analyze the First Amendment issues at play in t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Supreme Court dismisses state challenges to red state restrictions on social media platforms - July 1, 2024
- Trump immunity case: Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have substantial protection from prosecution - July 1, 2024
- Biden campaign says Biden’s fundraising cash would go to Kamala Harris if he drops out as top donors waver - July 1, 2024