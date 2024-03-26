Call it wishful thinking or strategic amnesia, but just two years removed from its controversial decision ending a constitutional right to abortion, the Supreme Court is poised to decide another high-stakes appeal over nationwide access to the procedure.
At issue is the federal government’s approval process of the drug mifepristone, a medication used to terminate pregnancies.
Oral arguments are scheduled for Tuesday with a ruling expected about three months later, with th
