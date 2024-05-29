Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has written letters to lawmakers in the House and Senate responding to concerns about the flying of an upside-down American flag outside his home in Virginia, and an “Appeal to Heaven” flag at a vacation home in New Jersey.
In the letters, Alito said he won’t recuse himself from former President Trump’s immunity case or other cases relating to the 2020 presidential election or the Jan. 6 Capitol protests.
Senate Judici
