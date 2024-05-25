Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has revealed that she is sometimes brought to tears in her chambers after some decisions have been handed down.
Sotomayor, 69, made the revelation during a talk at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Institute on Friday, where she was given an award.
“There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,” Sotomayor said.
“There have been those days. A
