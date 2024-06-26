The U.S. Supreme Court mistakenly posted a draft of an opinion on a key abortion case to its website Wednesday before quickly taking it down.
The opinion relates to whether Idaho hospitals are required to perform abortions in emergency situations despite a state law banning the act. Bloomberg News reported that the opinion was briefly posted to the website Wednesday morning before being taken down.
Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe confirmed to Fox News Digital that the opinion
