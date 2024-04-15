The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a Black Lives Matter organizer who was held liable by a lower court for a random protester’s attack on a police officer at a protest he organized.
In 2016, civil rights activist Deray Mckesson was sued by an unnamed Baton Rouge police officer — “John Doe” — for injuries he sustained during a protest.
Doe claimed that an unidentified third party threw a “rock-like” object during the protest and hit him, k
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Supreme Court rejects appeal from Black Lives Matter leader held liable for violent attack on police officer - April 15, 2024
- Hush money trial judge tees up ruling on whether Trump violated gag order, should pay thousands - April 15, 2024
- Johnson to pitch House GOP on Israel, Ukraine aid plans in closed-door meeting - April 15, 2024