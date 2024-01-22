The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Hunter Biden’s former business partner regarding his criminal conviction for his alleged role in defrauding a Native American tribe.
Devon Archer, who served on Ukrainian energy company Burisma’s board alongside Hunter Biden, previously lost an appeal before the high court. A federal judge sentenced Archer to prison in 2018 for allegedly defrauding the tribe by fraudulently issuing $60 million in tribal bonds after
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hawaii governor focuses on Maui recovery efforts, housing in State of the State address - January 23, 2024
- Ernst demands OMB audit every Biden admin head’s schedule after Secretary Austin’s hospitalization - January 23, 2024
- Haley pushes back at Trump suggestion she’ll drop out after NH primary: ‘I don’t do what he tells me to do’ - January 23, 2024