The Supreme Court Thursday ruled that doctors in Idaho must – at least for now – be allowed to provide emergency abortions despite the state’s near-total ban, in order to comport with the federal law that requires emergency rooms to give “stabilizing treatments” to patients in critical condition.

In an unsigned opinion, the Court held that writs of certiorari in two cases involving the law were “improvidently granted,” and vacated stays the Court granted

[Read Full story at source]