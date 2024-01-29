The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case challenging access to the abortion pill and its regulatory approval process on March 26, the court announced Monday.

In December, the nation’s highest court agreed to consider appeals from the Biden administration and drug manufacturer Danco defending several moves by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intended to make it easier to access and use the mifepristone pill in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year

