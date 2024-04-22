The Supreme Court appeared deeply at odds on Monday over a small city’s ban on homeless people sleeping in public places, with emotional statements from the bench over society’s competing civic responsibilities.
It comes as jurisdictions across the nation – but especially in the West – struggle with a record double-digit surge in the homeless population.
The current appeal comes from officials in Grants Pass, Oregon, with almost 40,000 residents.
Municipal
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)