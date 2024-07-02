The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it will not yet review challenges to an Illinois ban on certain types of semi-automatic weapons, attachments and magazines, effectively leaving the law in place while lower courts decide the cases.
In its final order list before going on a summer recess, the Court denied petitions to hear six different cases over the so-called “assault weapons ban,” prompting a statement from Justice Clarence Thomas.
Thomas noted that the Supr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump Org blasts New Jersey’s ‘unjustified’ liquor license roadblock after mogul’s conviction - July 2, 2024
- Supreme Court staying away from Illinois gun ban cases as Thomas seeks ‘more guidance’ on protected weapons - July 2, 2024
- New report highlights ‘booming’ transgender surgery industry that is raking in billions: ‘Damage being done’ - July 2, 2024