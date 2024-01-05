The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether former President Trump will be on the Colorado presidential primary ballot.

The justices said they will hear the case on an expedited basis, with arguments on Feb. 8.

“The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The case is set for oral argument on Thursday, February 8, 2024,” the decision said. “Petitioner’s brief on the merits, and any amicus curiae briefs in support or in support of nei