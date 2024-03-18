The Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments challenging the Biden administration’s alleged coordination with Big Tech to censor certain messages, in a case that one side says could impact the discourse around the 2024 election.
The nine justices will decide if a temporary ban on the Biden administration limiting their communication with social media companies should stay in place while the merits of the case are litigated in lower courts.
The case stems from a lawsuit
