The U.S. Supreme Court will debate today whether former President Donald Trump should be removed from Colorado’s primary ballot, the first of what could be several legal challenges against Trump to confront the nine justices.
At issue is whether Trump committed “insurrection” by inciting a crowd to storm the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, and whether that would make him constitutionally ineligible to be re-elected president. That, in turn, could block him from appearing o
