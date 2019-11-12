Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to end safeguards for ‘Dreamers’

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trump’s effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants – dubbed “Dreamers” – who entered the United States illegally as children, part of his tough immigration policies.
