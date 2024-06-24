The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday to review Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and transgender surgeries for minors.
The case, U.S. v. Skrmetti, will be argued in the term that starts in October.
It is the first time the high court will consider restrictions on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery for minors.
Tennessee is one of 22 states that has measures banning such medical intervention for minors.
A federal appeals court had allowed the la
