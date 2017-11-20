Supreme Court upholds result of Kenya’s presidential vote

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month’s repeat presidential vote, paving the way for him to be sworn in next week.
