Suptho Announces Key Investment From Y Combinator Alumni Orange DAO

The strategic investment will allow Suptho to enhance development of its blockchain-powered social platform

MIAMI, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geo-based social app startup Suptho is proud to announce Orange DAO as a key investor. This strategic investment will allow Suptho to enhance development of its blockchain-powered platform. The app allows users to “merge the digital world with the physical” while interacting with communities virtually and through in-real-life experiences.

“At Suptho, we feel that social media, ironically, isn’t that social anymore. People are trapped in a doom scroll — interacting with content instead of each other. Suptho is here to bring genuine connection to the center stage,” says co-founder Sean Lattimore Jr. “When we met Don Ho, Ben Huh and Orion Parrot of Orange DAO, they immediately understood what we’re building and why we’re building it.”

Founded by a collective of Y Combinator alumni, Orange DAO provides investment and other support to startups that are shaping the “future of web3” and the crypto-driven ecosystem. More than 1,000 founders of Y Combinator-backed projects are involved with Orange DAO. Based in Mountain View, California, Y Combinator is known as one of the world’s most prestigious accelerator programs, with alumni including Airbnb, Coinbase, Stripe, DoorDash, and Reddit.

“We’re thrilled to have Orange DAO behind us,” says Suptho co-founder Josh Simoncic. “Not only does this grant us access to the extensive Orange DAO network, it also means we can leverage their top-tier expertise to continue to build the future of social media and web3. We believe we’re building a revolutionary app that will fill a gap in human connectivity overlooked by traditional social media companies.”

About Suptho

Suptho, short for “what’s up though,” is a Miami-based geolocation social app powered by blockchain technology that seeks to reinvent social media by merging the digital world with the physical. The app is designed to bridge digital and real-world experiences and to transform how communities interact, organize, and plan events. To learn more, visit Suptho’s website.

